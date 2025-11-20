Madhya Pradesh Tourism Delegation Visits Sri Lanka to Promote Buddhist Circuit and Strengthen Tourism Cooperation

President of Mahabodhi Society - Sri Lanka, Rev. Banagala Upattissa Thero along with the Delegation Prof Ankuran Dutta - Director of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre addressing the audience A Group photo with the TA-TO from Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Tourism Minister addressing the audience

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An official delegation from Madhya Pradesh Tourism, led by Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, along with senior officials Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Deputy Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh & Head, Investment Planning, and Dr. S. K. Shrivastava, Head, Administration, is currently visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of the High Commission of India, Colombo. The visit aims to promote the Buddhist Circuit and facilitate a roundtable interaction with Ramayana artists and storytellers.The delegation’s programmes and interactions were held in Colombo, where they also engaged in meetings with leading hospitality companies. These discussions highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s vast tourism potential across culture, heritage, wildlife, adventure, spiritual, and wellness tourism.A key meeting during the visit was attended by Hon. Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Government of Sri Lanka. During the session, Dr. Ilayaraja T. delivered an insightful presentation on tourism opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, noting the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties shared by India and Sri Lanka.Hon. Minister Vijitha Herath emphasized the wide scope for enhanced tourism promotion between the two countries and expressed Sri Lanka’s strong interest in strengthening bilateral tourism cooperation.H.E. Shri Santosh Jha, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, elaborated on various avenues for collaboration in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Shri Harikishore S., Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, discussed emerging areas of tourist interest and highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and visitor experiences.Industry stakeholders participating in the event reaffirmed that the current environment is conducive for mutually beneficial partnerships and growth in tourism exchanges.Earlier in the day, the delegation attended a significant meeting chaired by Ven. Banagala Upatissa Nayake Thero, President of the Sri Lanka Mahabodhi Society, Chief Prelate of Sanchi Chetiyagiri Vihara, and Chief Sanghanayaka of Japan. He underscored the inseparable cultural, spiritual, and traditional bonds between India and Sri Lanka. Several senior Buddhist monks participated in the event, which was hosted at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Colombo.Over the next two days, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism delegation will travel to Kandy , Nuwara Elly and visit important sites associated with the Buddha Circuit and the Ramayana culture trail, further strengthening cultural and tourism linkages between the two nations.

Sanchi Stupa Holy Centre of Buddhism | Sanchi | Raisen | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh Tourism

