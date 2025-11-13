Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Launch Kuno Forest Retreat on Nov 14

Kuno Forest Retreat Tent Built at the Kuno Forest Retreat Fox Sighting at the Kuno National Park Chinkara also known as Spotted Deer at Kuno National Park The Majestic Cheetah's at Kuno National Park

An eco-luxury experience blending wildlife, wellness, and community-led sustainable tourism

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will inaugurate the Kuno Forest Retreat on Nov 14, 2025 reinforcing its position as a national leader in responsible and sustainable tourism. Located on the periphery of Kuno National Park in Sheopur district, the retreat represents a refined fusion of eco-luxury, wildlife adventure, and cultural immersion—ushering in a new chapter for India’s forest-based tourism.Kuno National Park has earned international acclaim for the historic reintroduction of cheetahs—the first in India in over seven decades. Since the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia in September 2022 and twelve from South Africa in early 2023, Kuno has become the epicenter of the world’s largest intercontinental carnivore translocation initiative. The park today is home to 27 cheetahs, including 16 born on Indian soil, with the survival of cubs marking a significant conservation milestone. A new group of eight cheetahs from Botswana is expected soon, even as the park continues its rigorous health and behavioral monitoring. This landmark project not only restores the cheetah to its natural habitat but also sets a global standard in wildlife conservation.Set against the backdrop of Kuno’s vibrant wilderness, the retreat offers an immersive and rejuvenating escape. Thoughtfully designed accommodations combine aesthetic elegance with low-impact architecture. Guests can enjoy guided nature walks, jeep safaris for cheetah and wildlife sightings, birdwatching trails, and wellness experiences such as yoga and meditation. Dining is an authentic affair—crafted around locally sourced ingredients and traditional flavors that celebrate the culinary richness of Madhya Pradesh.What distinguishes the Kuno Forest Retreat is its community-first approach. Local villagers play an active role in every aspect of the retreat—from lodge management and eco-guiding to craftwork and hospitality—ensuring that tourism directly nurtures livelihoods and fosters rural development. Conservation education and experiential activities help visitors connect meaningfully with the region’s ecological and cultural fabric.With the launch of the Kuno Forest Retreat, Madhya Pradesh Tourism once again demonstrates how conservation, community, and comfort can coexist in perfect balance. The retreat stands as a testament to the state’s enduring commitment to sustainability—supporting rare wildlife like the cheetah, empowering local communities, and offering travelers transformative, nature-centric experiences in the heart of India.About Madhya Pradesh TourismThe Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) promotes the state’s exceptional tourism offerings—from UNESCO World Heritage Sites and diverse wildlife reserves to adventure trails and spiritual circuits. Through initiatives like the Eco Retreats, MPTB continues to champion sustainability, inclusion, and community engagement—establishing Madhya Pradesh as a global benchmark for responsible tourism.

Kuno Forest Retreat: India’s Most Exclusive Luxury in the Wild

