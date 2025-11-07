Karnataka Tourism Strengthens Global Outreach at WTM London 2025

Inaugural of the Karnataka Tourism Stall at WTM London 2025 B2B Meetings Delegation Representing Karnataka Tourism at WTM London 2025 Karnataka Tourism Stall at WTM London 2025

The State Highlights Its Heritage, Natural Landscapes, And Responsible Tourism Initiatives To International Travel Professionals At Excel London.

BENGALURU , KARNATAKA , INDIA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism successfully concluded its participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, held from 4th to 6th November at ExCeL London, engaging international travel trade professionals and visitors with a captivating showcase of the state’s rich tourism experiences.The Karnataka Tourism Pavilion at WTM London 2025 was inaugurated by Mr. Sujit Ghosh, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, in the presence of a high-level delegation from the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka.The delegation, led by Mr. Akram Pasha, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Tourism, included Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC); Mr. Prashant Kumar Mishra, IAS, Managing Director, KSTDC; Mr. Janardhana H. P., Joint Director, Department of Tourism; Mr. Srinivas H. M., Joint Commissioner, Department of Tourism; and Mr. Ziyaullah Shaik, Additional Secretary, Department of Tourism.Representatives from Jungle Lodges & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and key private sector partners were also part of the delegation, actively engaging in B2B meetings and networking sessions. Their collective efforts were aimed at strengthening Karnataka’s presence in the European market, fostering cross-border collaborations, and promoting the state’s wide-ranging tourism potential to global stakeholders.A series of B2B meetings were organized during the event, where the Karnataka delegation interacted with leading tour operators, travel agents, destination management companies, media, and investors from across Europe. These meetings focused on developing new partnerships, exploring joint marketing initiatives, and integrating Karnataka’s destinations into global travel itineraries. As a token of appreciation, attendees were presented with gift bags containing Karnataka Tourism collaterals such as brochures, detailed itineraries, maps, and a handcrafted Channapatna souvenir, symbolizing the state’s vibrant art and cultural heritage.The Karnataka Pavilion offered a comprehensive glimpse into the state’s tourism diversity — from the architectural grandeur of Hampi, Pattadakal, and the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysala (UNESCO World Heritage Sites) to the serene beaches of the Karavali Coast and the lush coffee estates of Coorg and Chikkamagaluru. Visitors also experienced the spiritual and cultural richness of Mysuru’s royal legacy, Udupi’s artistic traditions, and the cosmopolitan charm of Bengaluru.Beyond heritage and culture, the pavilion also emphasized Karnataka’s leadership in sustainable and eco-friendly tourism. Interactive displays showcased conservation initiatives in Bandipur, Nagarahole, and other wildlife reserves, alongside efforts promoting responsible travel, rural homestays, and community-based tourism experiences.Karnataka continues to attract growing interest for its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural depth, and sustainable tourism practices, platforms like WTM London enables the state to connect with global partners and highlight experiences that appeal to modern, conscious travelers.Over the three-day event, the Karnataka pavilion witnessed consistent visitor engagement and strong interest from the international travel trade community. The state’s participation at WTM London 2025 reinforced its reputation as a diverse, forward-looking, and sustainability-driven destination in India’s tourism landscape.

