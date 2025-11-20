Female Fusion Extends Deadline for 2025 Awards, Giving UAE’s Women Entrepreneurs More Time to Enter

Jen Blandos, founder, Female Fusion

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Female Fusion , the UAE’s largest community of female entrepreneurs, has extended the entry deadline for the 2025 Female Fusion Awards to Friday, 5 December 2025 at 12pm (UAE time). Entries were originally scheduled to close on 14 November, but the extension reflects a practical need: giving founders more time to submit high-quality entries during one of the busiest periods of the year, and ensuring judges have the space to review submissions properly.In addition to giving founders more time, the extension also allows Female Fusion to finalise a series of high-value prize packages for category winners, ensuring this year’s awards deliver even greater real-world support.The Female Fusion Awards recognise and reward excellence, innovation, and leadership among women entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their industries and communities.Entries are open to all women entrepreneurs in the UAE,both members and non-members of Female Fusion,with judging based on clear evidence of results, innovation, and social or economic contribution.Celebrating Real Business SuccessUnlike some awards in the region, the Female Fusion Awards cannot be bought. Each entry is judged on merit, not on payment or sponsorship. Each submission will be independently judged by an expert panel of business leaders and entrepreneurs, ensuring that every award reflects genuine accomplishment, measurable success, and meaningful impact.“So many incredible women are building brilliant businesses, but they’re overlooked or asked to pay for recognition,” said Jen Blandos, founder and CEO of Female Fusion. “That never sat right with us. The Female Fusion Awards are our way of changing that - they celebrate real results, real impact, and real achievement.”Award CategoriesThe 11 judged categories highlight the breadth of talent and innovation among UAE-based female founders and business leaders:1. Entrepreneur of the Year2. Small Business of the Year3. Solopreneur of the Year4. Young Female Founder of the Year (29 and under)5. Impact & Sustainability Award6. Tech & Innovation Award7. E-commerce Business of the Year8. Professional Services Business of the Year9. Health & Wellness Business of the Year10. Food & Beverage Business of the Year11. Fashion & Beauty Business of the YearEntries are open and can be submitted online via femalefusionnetwork.com/awardsAll entries will be reviewed by a diverse judging panel of established entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. Each submission will be evaluated against transparent judging criteria, ensuring credibility and integrity in every award given.Updated Dates and Details● Entries Open: 27 October 2025● New Deadline for Submissions: 5 December 2025 at 12pm (UAE time)● Finalists Announced: Week of 12 January 2026● Awards Celebration: Early February 2026, DubaiA Platform for Women EntrepreneursThe Female Fusion Awards aim not only to celebrate success but also to elevate the visibility and credibility of women-owned businesses in the UAE. Winners will join a growing list of founders who represent the strength and diversity of the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.“Recognition should do more than celebrate success - it should help you grow,” said Jen Blandos. “Credible awards have the power to raise visibility, attract opportunity, and strengthen businesses. We want every winner to see that recognition translates into real growth and meaningful support.”

