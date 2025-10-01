Honouring health and safety heroes at the RoSPA Awards

The RoSPA Awards received nearly 2,000 entries from over 50 countries, award winners include Tristar Transport, Ras Girtas Power and Global Village Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The lifesaving work of health and safety professionals from across the GCC and beyond was celebrated at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Health and Safety Awards 2025, with headline sponsorship from the National Examination Board in Occupational Health and Safety (NEBOSH).Taking place before an audience of award winners and esteemed professionals at the luxurious JW Marriott Marina with its sweeping views of the Dubai waterfront and skyline, the prestigious ceremony featured speeches from RoSPA Chief Executive Rebecca Hickman and NEBOSH Chief Quality Officer Dee Arp. Each of the distinguished speakers paid tribute to all the award winners and entrants, highlighting how their commitment and dedication prevent tragic deaths and serious injuries in the workplace.Now into its 69th year, the RoSPA Awards is the world’s largest health and safety awards programme, receiving almost 2,000 entries every year, covering over 50 countries and reaching millions of employees. Launched in 2022 to complement RoSPA’s long-running London ceremony, the Dubai ceremony offers the growing number of Awards entrants from the Middle East and further afield the opportunity to celebrate their success closer to home.Organisations can enter for a non-competitive excellence recognition award, and there are also competitive awards across 20 industry sectors. Judged by highly experienced senior occupational health and safety professionals and consultants, the awards recognise organisations’ commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, looking at entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.Sector award winners at this year’s Dubai ceremony include:● Tristar Transport LLC (Fleet Safety - Middle East)● Ras Girtas Power Company (Electricity)● Global Village Dubai (Leisure)● WSP Middle East HSE Team (Inspiration Awards: Team of the Year - International)● Prarthana Dsouza - School Transport Services LLC (Inspiring Women in Safety Award - sponsored by L’Oréal)Rebecca Hickman said: ‘The RoSPA Awards shines a light on unsung heroes, whose hard work saves real lives. In a world where more than three million people die every year because of an accident, health and safety professionals like those we honoured are proof that it does not have to be this way. Our Award winners don’t just walk with RoSPA on our mission to ensure a safer society for all, they lead the way, for which we reward them with the respect and recognition they truly deserve.’Dee Arp said: ‘NEBOSH is proud to sponsor the RoSPA Awards. As a fellow registered charity, we deeply value our longstanding partnership with RoSPA and the shared mission that unites us: to prevent accidents and protect lives—whether at work, at home, or in our communities. This commitment to bettering the lives of people and communities is at the heart of everything we do - and it’s reflected in the achievements we celebrated at yesterday’s prestigious ceremony. The Award winners have achieved the highest standards in health and safety, and raised the bar for the entire profession.’

