MMA SMARTIES KSA 2025 Winners Announced

Winners of SMARTIES KSA 2025 Linda Kender, MENA Regional Director, MMA

The annual awards program celebrates the the brands, agencies, and tech enablers leading marketing transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing + Media Alliance ( MMA MENA) has announced the winners of the prestigious SMARTIES KSA 2025 Awards, held at Saraj Venue, Riyadh. The annual awards program celebrates the KSA’s most effective and innovative modern marketing campaigns, honouring the brands, agencies, and tech enablers leading marketing transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.As the marketing landscape evolves with emerging technologies and shifting consumer behavior, so too do the SMARTIES categories, reflecting advancements across AI, MarTech, social, e-commerce, creative storytelling, and purpose-driven brand impact. The gala evening, attended by the region’s top marketing leaders, saw over 95 trophies awarded across more than 25 categories.Standout campaigns of the night included:- “INTO THE SNAPVERSE” by HUNGERSTATION | CARAT MENA winning multiple awards across categories including Brand Experience, Gaming Gamification & E-Sports, Social Media Marketing, WEB 3.0 Technologies Marketing, and the Best in Show Industry Award.- “THE ART OF STAINS” by Unilever | Mullenlowe MENA winning Golds for Brand Experience, Short or Long Form Video and Brand Purpose / Activism- “QATAR GOES WILD! 5M VISITORS NO BRAKES!” by Visit Qatar | Mindshare Qatar | Smartifai securing Gold and Silver in AI-Powered Audience Engagement, Innovative Use of AI in Advertising, AI-Driven Creative Excellence and Customer (CX) / User Experience (UX) & Design- “COMFORT CHRONICLES” Unilever | Phd UAE winning Gold and Silver in Cross Digital Media Marketing, Social Media Marketing and Short or Long Form VideoThe Awards also recognised innovation leaders with special Industry Awards going to:• Advertiser Of The Year - Unilever• Media Agency Of The Year - Mindshare• Media Agency Of The Year - Carat MENA• Independent Media Agency Of The Year Mediaplus Middle East• Creative Agency Of The Year - Mullenlowe MENA• Tech Enabler Of The Year - Platformance• Ai Marketing Enabler Of The Year - Smartifai• Performance Marketing Enabler Of The Year - Promofix• Best Use Of Ai In Marketing - Qatar Tourism• Brand Of The Year - Hungerstation• Brand Of The Year - Abdul Latif Jameel Motors• Best In Show – “Into The Snapverse” by Hungerstation | Carat MENAFrom cutting-edge AI to Web3, influencer strategies to impactful video storytelling, the winning work highlighted the depth of marketing talent in the kingdom.Linda Kender, MENA Regional Director, “SMARTIES KSA Awards Gala was inspiring as it was rewarding! Watching the industry come together to honour each others work and celebrate their outstanding achievements was a testament to the growing vision and talent in the region.”You can view the full list of winners: https://mmaglobal.com/smarties-2025/finalists/winners/index/region:22

