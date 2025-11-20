Pet Communicator Releases Emotional Memoir About Her Beloved Dog’s Reincarnation: Susan Marano’s “Jack’s Story”

Pet Communicator Releases Emotional Memoir About Her Beloved Dog’s Reincarnation: How Love, Loss, and Intuition Inspired Susan Marano’s “Jack’s Story”

I want people to know that RIP doesn’t have to mean Rest in Peace, it can mean ‘Reincarnation Is Possible.” — Susan Marano

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Susan Marano, grief didn’t end with the loss of her beloved dog Jack. In fact, it was just the beginning of a life-altering spiritual awakening—one that led her from the trenches of frontline nursing into the mystical world of animal communication and reincarnation. Now, she’s sharing her journey with the world in her debut book, Jack’s Story: To the Rainbow Bridge and Back released this November.Part memoir, part spiritual guide, and all heart, Marano’s book is a loving tribute to the soul of a dog who changed her life, and then came back to continue the journey.This is the connection that Susan leans into as she helps others rediscover in the wake of pet loss today.When registered nurse and animal communicator Susan Marano lost her beloved dog Jack, she never imagined the journey of grief would lead to the creation of her powerful new book and to a thriving community that’s helping thousands find healing, hope, and connection.Her book, Jack’s Story is a celebration of love, transformation, and the enduring bond between humans and animals.From Frontline Nurse to Soulful GuideBefore becoming a certified pet loss grief counselor and animal intuitive, Marano spent 25 years working as a registered nurse, including on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. She dedicated her career to healing, holding space for people in their most vulnerable moments. But it wasn’t until 2011, when Jack passed away, that her own emotional wounds cracked open a psychic channel long buried in her DNA.“I just wanted to see if I could find someone to help me communicate with him,” she recalls. “ Intuition always came to me, but I always felt it was overthinking. So I didn't use it as much as I should have. But then when Jack got sick, I kind of had to embrace all the intuitive hits I was getting. When he got ill, it was a quick three days and I had to put him to sleep.” What followed was a spiritual and emotional metamorphosis.Marano sought help from respected animal communicators like Wendy Cooper and Debbie Johnstone, who not only connected her with Jack’s spirit but helped awaken the intuitive gift passed down from her maternal grandmother, Mary. Their guidance helped her explore concepts such as animal reincarnation, and the eternal presence of pets after physical death. What began as a desperate search for answers about animal loss and spirit communication turned into a personal awakening—and eventually, a mission to help others navigate the same path.That gift would become a new calling—and a lifeline for pet parents drowning in grief.That decision changed everything. What began as a desperate search for answers about animal loss and spirit communication turned into a personal awakening—and eventually, a mission to help others navigate the same path. She began working with renowned animal communicators like Wendy Cooper and Debbie Johnstone, both of whom would later be featured in her book. Their guidance helped her explore concepts such as animal reincarnation, and the eternal presence of pets after physical death.A Book Born of Spirit and PurposeThirteen years ago, Marano sat down at her laptop and wrote Jack’s Story. But for years, it sat unfinished. Life moved on, and while the passion never faded, the path to publishing felt elusive. That is, until a friend helped her retrieve the manuscript from her “dusty device” and she found the courage to share it with Soul Sparks Press.“I found Deepika at Soul Sparks Press and sent them the manuscript with fingers crossed. They absolutely loved it. They weren’t too sure at first because it’s very metaphysical. But when they read it, they said, ‘Oh yeah, this is good.’ That made me really happy. I wanted to write the story because I think people don’t realize that animals go into spirit and will come back to the earth plane if you ask them. Watching the whole reincarnation process happen to myself—I was amazed.” The book is a spiritual roadmap for anyone who has loved and lost a pet—and dares to believe in the unseen.The book chronicles Susan’s deeply personal journey through grief, healing, and ultimately, reunion. After Jack passed, Susan received a message through a reading that her dog would return to her. Guided by intuition and uncanny synchronicities, she found a litter of puppies, born on St. Patrick’s Day, just 45 minutes from her home. It was exactly as her communicator had predicted.“I told the breeder, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy, but my dog is reincarnating into your litter.’ And she didn’t laugh—she embraced it. She said, ‘That’s wonderful.’”When she finally brought the puppy home, the signs were unmistakable. “He knew the layout of the house. He went straight into the bathroom, the walk-in closet. He had never been there before in body, but in spirit, he had.”But Marano also emphasizes that reincarnated pets are not carbon copies. “They come back to continue their journey—not to repeat it. Jack sleeps in different places now, has new quirks. But the soul connection? That’s undeniable.”Rewriting the Narrative of Pet LossJack’s Story isn’t just about saying goodbye—it’s about redefining what goodbye really means. Marano challenges the idea that death is an end, instead presenting it as a transformation. Her core message is simple but radical: Our pets never truly leave us.“I want people to know that RIP doesn’t have to mean ‘Rest in Peace’ - it can mean ‘Reincarnation Is Possible,’” she says. “If the love is strong, you can call your pet back. And they want to come back, too.”She also introduces concepts like “walk-ins” and “braided souls,” where animals either return in a new body or share a body with another soul. These ideas, while mystical, have brought immense peace to those feeling stuck in grief.Her affirmation cards, meditative practices, and personal coaching give people a tangible way to process loss. Her companion journal, Whispers of the Soul: Animal Communication and the Twelve Universal Laws, included via QR code in the book, helps readers reflect, write, and connect with their own animal companions—both in spirit and on the earth plane. “It’s a story, yes,” Marano says, “but it’s also a guide. I wanted people to walk away with tools—affirmations, journaling exercises, and most importantly, the belief that love never dies.”Building a Healing CommunityIn parallel with her personal journey, Marano launched a thriving Facebook group to support others dealing with pet loss. Initially offering free readings, she helped countless people feel seen and validated during their grief.At first, she questioned her own abilities. “I didn’t want to charge anyone—I thought, what if I’m wrong?” But the overwhelming validation from members helped her grow in confidence. “People would say, ‘That’s my mom’s house you’re describing,’ or ‘That’s exactly how he acted.’ The connections were real.”Today, her community continues to grow, offering a safe, compassionate space where members can share their stories, post photos of their pets, and even connect with Susan for intuitive sessions.What She Wants Readers to Take AwayAt its core, Jack’s Story is about presence—recognizing that the bond between humans and animals doesn’t end with death. “We don’t lose them,” she says. “They change form, just like an ice cube melting into steam. They’re still with us—just in a different way.”For those picking up the book, Marano hopes it becomes both a comfort and a catalyst. “I want people to know they’re not crazy for feeling their pet around them. I want them to believe in the possibility of connection, and to know they don’t need a communicator to find their pet again.”And if they need a little help? “I’m always here. Full of love, free of ego. That’s my promise.”For those open to the possibility of animal communication, reincarnation, and healing, this book offers a gentle hand and a warm heart. And for anyone navigating the excruciating pain of pet loss, Susan Marano is living proof that love doesn’t end when a leash goes empty—it transforms, transcends, and sometimes, walks right back through the front door.Jack’s Story: To the Rainbow Bridge and Back released November 18, 2025, through SoulSparks Press. Learn more about Susan’s work through Instagram (@susiespeaks2animals), Facebook (@susie.paradise), and her website www.susiespeaks2animals.com , she offers free resources, personalized guidance, and a safe space for pet lovers to grieve, process, and—when ready—reconnect.About Susan MaranoSusan Marano is an empathic animal intuitive and life long advocate for the sacred bond between humans and their animal companions. A registered nurse for twenty-five years, including service on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Susan devoted much of her life to caring for others in their most vulnerable moments.Yet her deepest calling revealed itself in 2011, when her beloved dog Jack crossed over and, in doing so, awakened the psychic gift passed down from her maternal grandmother, Mary. Jack’s journey became the inspiration for this story, which aims to open hearts and bring comfort to those who have ever had to say goodbye to a four-legged best friend. As a child, she found joy in caring for all creatures. Today, she continues that path with compassion and grace.Certified as a Pet Loss Grief Counselor, she gently supports those moving through grief, guiding them to see that love never dies—it only transforms. In addition to her spiritual work, Susan is currently helping her son, Jerry Marano, grow his new venture Cold Noze Creameri—a Colorado-grown, eco-friendly dog ice cream brand dedicated to giving pets healthier, happier treats.About Jack’s Story: To The Rainbow Bridge and Back AgainJack’s Story: To The Rainbow Bridge and Back Again is a moving memoir and guide on animal communication that explores the extraordinary bond between humans and their animal companions. Through grief, Susan discovered that Jack’s spirit was never truly gone. Signs, synchronicities, and the wisdom of a gifted animal communicator revealed the truth that changed her life: our pets don’t leave us.They continue to guide, protect, and even return to us in new forms when the time is right.Blending raw vulnerability with spiritual insight, Susan’s story offers hope to anyone navigating the heartbreak of pet loss. Her journey is both deeply personal and universally resonant—a reminder that love is eternal, and that every goodbye carries within it the promise of reunion.This is not just a story about saying farewell. It’s a testament to resilience, to the mysteries of the soul, and to the enduring truth that our animal companions are with us—always.About Deepika Sandhu and Soul Sparks PressDeepika Sandhu is a visionary author, mentor, and founder of Soul Sparks Press, a next-generation publishing house transforming stories into legacies. Through her unique blend of nurturing, exclusive and bespoke book coaching, publishing and marketing she guides authors on their own process and helps them step into their brilliance.Deepika is a six-time award-winning, bestselling author, TV show host, and recently retired Silicon Valley Business Executive who founded Soul Sparks Press to combine the polish of traditional publishing with the empowerment of self-publishing, ensuring authors retain ownership, royalties, and collaborative creativity. With more than 85 signed authors, Soul Sparks Press is redefining what it means to not only share a story but to be truly seen for your word

