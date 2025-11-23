Over 100 volunteers from CCM & Partner organizations including West Angeles Church of God in Christ, LA Regional Reentry Partnership, [From L] Pastor Charles and DeAndra Blake II, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, and Pastors Darlene & Troy Vaughn CCM co-founders Pastor Troy and Pastor Darlene Vaughn fills up plates for guests Close to 1000 meals served and Thanksgiving gifts handed [From L] LA Tribune Editor-in-Chief Ava V. Manuel, CCM President & CEO Pastor Troy Vaughn, LA Tribune CSO Alisha Magnus-Louis, and The Hood Motivator Dr JayR McIntyre

CCM Thanksgiving Feast Serves Nearly 1,000 Transitioning Guests in Los Angeles

This is remarkable. What I’m seeing here today speaks directly to the kind of investment our community needs. I’m truly impressed by what CCM is doing. This kind of service strengthens Inglewood.” — Mayor James Butts, City of Inglewood

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christ-Centered Ministries (CCM) delivered one of Southern California’s most impactful Thanksgiving celebrations on Friday, serving nearly 1,000 guests with a freshly cooked holiday feast and support services at its Inglewood headquarters on Friday, November 21, 2025.The event marked CCM’s first major Thanksgiving celebration since Pastor Troy Vaughn fully returned to the organization he founded in 1999—an emotional and historic moment for the community. Pastor Troy and his wife, Pastor Darlene Vaughn, led the serving line personally, greeting guests, praying with families, and modeling the restoration-in-action that defines CCM’s mission.They were joined by Inglewood Mayor James Butts, who attended in support of CCM’s expanding regional impact, and Pastor Charles Blake II of West Angeles Church of God in Christ, one of the event’s strategic faith partners.A Massive Meal — Cooked From Scratch Before SunriseAs early as 3:00 a.m., staff and volunteers started cooking 80 whole turkeys, 80 hams, over 7500 lbs of fresh sides including mac and cheese, green peas and mashed potatoes, along with 1,000 pecan pies.All meals were cooked fresh by Manna Feast Catering Services, CCM’s culinary social-enterprise that trains and employs returning citizens.The venue and logistics preparation was supported by volunteers and leaders from Restoration Family Worship Center, West Angeles Church, and the Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership (LARRP). This combined coalition served guests experiencing homelessness, reentry transitions, food insecurity, and crisis—creating a family atmosphere of dignity and warmth from 11am to 4pm.A United Movement Across Los AngelesThis year’s feast demonstrated the strength of CCM’s growing network, which includes nearly 800 nonprofit and community partners across Los Angeles County. Together, they are advancing CCM’s mission to take people from homelessness to thriving, offering housing, recovery support, workforce development, mental health resources, peer support, and spiritual restoration.“This wasn’t just a holiday celebration—it was a declaration of hope,” said Pastor Troy Vaughn.“We believe in restoration that lasts, and today we saw the power of community coming together to make that real.”Guests also received access to essential services including transitional housing pathways, peer support, employment resources, hygiene kits, and prayer support—reflecting CCM’s holistic model of care.Inglewood Mayor James Butts, who spent time serving alongside Pastor Troy and Pastor Darlene, emphasized the importance of CCM’s work in the region.A Celebration of Faith, Leadership, and CommunityLeaders from Restoration Family Worship Center and West Angeles Church, along with LARRP representatives, reinforced CCM’s identity as a united movement built on faith, compassion, and evidence-based transformation.“Many of us are just a few paychecks away from being homeless, and if you’ve been blessed to be able to have, Heavenly Father compels us to be able to think of those that have not; to be able to feed the hungry and clothe the naked; and to be kind to those that are in prison and have not.” said Pastor Charles Blake II.The Los Angeles Tribune also played a notable role in the day’s coverage, bringing its red carpet and media team to document the event. Editor-in-Chief Ava V. Manuel and Chief Strategy Officer Alisha Magnus-Louis conducted interviews with leaders, volunteers, and guests throughout the afternoon, capturing firsthand accounts of the service effort and its impact.As the final plates were served and families headed home with warmth and dignity, CCM’s Thanksgiving celebration stood as a clear demonstration of what becomes possible when a city unites around restoration. With faith leaders, civic partners, volunteers, and media coming together in shared purpose, the event marked not just the success of a single day, but the emergence of a stronger model for community transformation. CCM’s work continues long after the holiday, but this Thanksgiving made one truth unmistakable: when Los Angeles shows up for its most vulnerable, hope multiplies — and the entire city rises.For those who left the Thanksgiving celebration carrying more than a meal—those seeking hope, resources, prayer, or a path forward—CCM stands ready to walk with you. Whether you are in need, advocating for a loved one, or looking for a meaningful way to contribute to this work, we invite you to connect with us. Restoration is possible, support is available, and together, we can continue building a community where every life has the chance to thrive. Reach out to CCM to learn more, find support, or join the mission. Learn more at: https://4ccm.org/ MEDIA CONTACTCCM Media RelationsEmail: chandra@4ccm.orgPhone: 310-505-6981About Christ-Centered Ministries (CCM)Founded in 1999 by Pastors Troy and Darlene Vaughn, Christ-Centered Ministries is a Los Angeles-based movement dedicated to restoring individuals and families through reentry housing, mental health support, workforce development, peer-led recovery, and spiritual transformation.Co-founder of CCM Pastor Darlene Vaughn shared “I believe Jesus told us, ‘whatsoever you do for the least of my brethren, you do it to me’, so when we’re out here ministering to people, we’re actually serving Christ himself. I think that’s just amazing to me.”CCM partners with nearly 800 organizations, to date, across Southern California to build pathways from homelessness and incarceration into long-term thriving.

