Pastor Troy Vaughn Leads Historic Thanksgiving Return: A New Era for Homelessness Transformation in Los Angeles

CCM unveils this year’s major public feast —a citywide movement dedicated to taking people from homelessness to thriving.

I didn’t just come out of homelessness. My life is the evidence of what is possible.” — Pastor Troy Vaughn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christ-Centered Ministries (CCM) announces its landmark Thanksgiving Feast and Community Celebration on Friday, November 21st, marking a historic moment in Los Angeles’ movement toward sustainable, human-centered solutions to homelessness and reentry.This year’s celebration is CCM’s first major public feast since Pastor Troy Vaughn, one of the most respected leaders in Los Angeles’ homelessness response, fully returned to the organization he founded with Pastor Darlene Vaughn in 1999.For decades, CCM quietly served Los Angeles. During this time, Pastor Troy served as the nationally recognized “resident-to-president” face of the Los Angeles Mission. This year, he returns to the ministry that forged him—bringing with him nearly three decades of frontline leadership and a citywide network of more than 400 aligned nonprofit partners.A Renewed Vision for Los Angeles: From Homelessness to ThrivingWhere many organizations focus on emergency relief, CCM is building a new model—one that moves people beyond housing and sobriety into family restoration, workforce reintegration, mental health stability, spiritual growth, and long-term thriving.“I didn’t just come out of homelessness. My life is the evidence of what is possible,” says Pastor Troy Vaughn. “I tell the brothers and sisters we serve: you are my past, I am your future.”From trauma-informed reentry housing to peer-led recovery centers, from workforce training through Manna Feast Catering School to countywide outreach teams, CCM has expanded far beyond its origins—quietly becoming one of the most impactful transformation hubs in Southern California.This feast marks the official stepping into the spotlight of CCM’s public mission.The Power of Partnership: A Citywide Network United for TransformationCCM’s Thanksgiving Feast stands on the shoulders of a powerful coalition—spiritual leaders, workforce innovators, and regional reentry partners whose combined influence reaches every corner of Los Angeles. These partnerships form the backbone of CCM’s mission: to transform not only lives, but the systems that shape them.At the heart of this coalition is Restoration Family Worship Center, the spiritual home that nurtured Pastor Troy’s pastoral calling. Their presence brings more than volunteers—they bring covering, prayer, and the atmosphere of restoration that defines CCM’s work.Joining them is the iconic West Angeles Church of God in Christ, a historic anchor in Black Los Angeles whose decades of civic and spiritual leadership expand CCM’s reach into communities, networks, and generations. Their involvement signals that this movement is not isolated—it is woven into the spiritual DNA of the city.Manna Feast Catering Services, CCM’s culinary social enterprise, represents the economic engine of the movement. It is where returning citizens reclaim identity, rebuild confidence, and step into purpose. Every Thanksgiving plate is touched by this mission—food transformed into dignity, skill-building, and new beginnings.And standing alongside CCM is The Los Regional Reentry Partnership (LARRP), the largest reentry network in Los Angeles. Their alignment affirms CCM not just as a service provider, but as a policy-shaping, system-level force in second chances, reentry support, and justice reform. Together, they anchor CCM within a 400-organization ecosystem committed to long-term change.This united front is more than a partnership—it is a demonstration of what happens when faith communities, workforce innovators, and regional leaders move as one.Together, they amplify CCM’s mission, expand its influence, and ensure that this Thanksgiving celebration becomes a citywide statement of restoration, resilience, and shared responsibility.A Star-Studded Call to Serve: Celebrities, Athletes & Public Figures InvitedThis year’s Thanksgiving Feast is positioned as the premiere service event for Los Angeles’ cultural leaders, changemakers, and public figures who want to make a meaningful impact during the holiday season.Celebrities, athletes, creators, elected officials, and industry leaders are invited to join CCM on the serving line for a celebration that represents:A new era of homelessness solutions in Los AngelesA movement built on lived experience and resultsA historic milestone in Pastor Troy’s leadership journeyA collaborative effort across 400+ nonprofit organizationsA table where influence is used in service, not spotlightAn Exclusive Opportunity for Public Figures to Share Their MessageAs the official media partner, The Los Angeles Tribune, as well as many media and press partners who love Los Angeles, will conduct on-camera interviews with participating servers, providing a unique platform for public figures to:Speak on gratitude, giving, and community impactHighlight causes and philanthropic workInspire their audience through real acts of serviceAlign publicly with a transformational Los Angeles movementThis event will receive broad media coverage across Southern California, with multiple outlets on-site capturing the moment.A Moment Our City Will RememberA new chapter begins on November 21st.For the first time, CCM steps forward not just as a quiet ministry—but as the epicenter of a countywide transformational movement.“For 25 years we served faithfully behind the scenes,” says Pastor Darlene Vaughn.“This year, we step boldly into the future God called us to build.”EVENT DETAILSCCM Thanksgiving Celebration: Together in GratitudeFriday, November 21, 2025Event Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PMMeal Service: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PMLocation: 742 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, CA 90302500 food boxes and hygiene supplies will be distributed, and 1000 home-cooked meals, essential services, family-style warmth, and community care will be offered to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, reentry transition, food insecurity, and crises.ABOUT CCMOriginally started in 1998 and officially founded in 1999 by Pastors Troy and Darlene Vaughn, Christ-Centered Ministries exists to restore individuals and families through housing, recovery support, peer-led healing environments, reentry services, workforce training, and spiritual transformation.With a rapidly expanding network of more than 400 partner organizations, CCM is pioneering a comprehensive, person-centered approach to helping individuals transition from homelessness—not only into stability, but into thriving lives and restored legacies.Learn more at: https://4ccm.org/ MEDIA CONTACTCCM Media RelationsEmail: chandra@4ccm.orgPhone: 310-505-6981ABOUT PASTOR TROY VAUGHNPastor Troy Vaughn is one of Los Angeles’ most respected voices in homelessness recovery, reentry transformation, and human restoration. His life’s arc—from homelessness and addiction to nationally recognized leader—has made him a symbol of what is possible when compassion, faith, and structural support intersect with human resilience.After spending seven years unhoused in downtown Los Angeles, Pastor Troy entered a Christian recovery program where he rebuilt his life from the ground up. His journey from trauma to transformation became the foundation of his life’s mission: to create systems in which others could experience the same breakthrough and restoration he did.In 1999, alongside his wife, Pastor Darlene Vaughn, he founded Christ-Centered Ministries (CCM)—a grassroots movement dedicated to helping individuals move not just out of homelessness, but into stability, purpose, and long-term thriving. While leading CCM quietly for decades, Pastor Troy also became a key figure in the city’s homelessness landscape.His leadership as a former resident-turned-president of the Los Angeles Mission earned him national recognition. He became a respected advocate for policy change, trauma-informed care, mental health support, and pathways for reentry populations. During his tenure, the Mission expanded its visibility and strengthened its community partnerships—all while Pastor Troy continued to operate CCM behind the scenes.Today, Pastor Troy has fully returned to CCM, stepping boldly into the next chapter of his calling. Under his leadership, CCM has evolved into a multi-dimensional community ecosystem, including:Trauma-informed reentry housingPeer-led mental health and recovery centersWorkforce training programs such as Manna FeastOutreach teams across Los Angeles CountyPartnerships with more than 400 nonprofits, agencies, and community leadersPastor Troy’s voice is sought after by civic leaders, media, policymakers, and faith communities who recognize the authority he carries—not only because he understands the systems, but because he lived the story.A graduate of both business and religion studies with honors, Pastor Troy is known for merging faith with evidence-based practice, compassion with strategy, and lived experience with visionary leadership.Today, he stands as a leading architect of transformation in Los Angeles, modeling a pathway from homelessness to thriving for thousands of individuals and families each year. His life remains the clearest example of CCM’s mission: restoration that lasts and hope that multiplies.Join us for this Thanksgiving Feast!Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM at 742 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, CA 90302 Email us at: chandra@4ccm.org, or call 310-505-6981

