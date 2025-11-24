Universal Womens Network™ announces 2025 Women of Inspiration™ Awards - 50+ Signature Celebrations across North America.

WOI2025 Women of Inspiration™ Awardees

Recognizing visionary women and SupportHER™ allies whose leadership shows what is possible for women — and what becomes possible because of them.

We honour each woman’s story — her victories, setbacks, and triumphs. Together with SupportHERs, we show the world not only what is possible for women, but what becomes possible because of women.” — Monica Kretschmer, Founder & CEO, Universal Womens Network™.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Universal Womens Network™ (UWN) proudly announces the 2025 Women of Inspiration™ Award Recipients, a distinguished cohort of influential women and SupportHER™ champions recognized through Signature Celebrations across North America.This year’s awards are presented in partnership with Official Award Partner, Dean Davidson, award-winning jewelry designer and 2023 SupportHER™ Awardee, whose continued commitment to celebrating and elevating women in leadership reflects the very spirit of Women of Inspiration™.This year’s honorees include leaders whose names are shaping the future of industries across North America.These voices — diverse, influential, and unwavering — embody the powerful shift redefining how women lead, how industries evolve, and how communities rise together.Women of Inspiration™ Lead. Inspire. Motivate.They set the standard for leadership and what is possible. They lead with intention, inspire with vision, and motivate with impact.A Woman of Inspiration™ leads with intention, purpose, and conviction.She is an influential woman who knows her power — and uses it to drive change.She is ambitious and resilient. She dreams big — and she achieves extraordinary things. She challenges the status quo, sees opportunities others overlook, and takes action with clarity, courage, and integrity. She embodies grit and tenacity, boldly claiming her space while lifting others as she rises. She is a visionary, a changemaker, and a role model.She shows women and girls what is possible."This year’s honorees are ambitious, resilient changemakers and visionary leaders who are redefining what leadership looks like for this generation and the next. Their courage sparks possibility. Their resilience inspires action. And their commitment to lifting others creates a ripple effect that transforms communities, industries, and lives. We honour each woman’s story — her victories, her setbacks, her triumphs, and the strength that carried her forward. Together with the SupportHER™ champions who rise beside them — show the world not only what is possible for women, but what becomes possible because of women. Women of Inspiration™ don’t wait for opportunities — they create them."— Monica Kretschmer, Founder & CEO, Universal Womens Network™.The 2025 Women of Inspiration™ cohort spans industries and perspectives, showcasing the rich diversity of leadership across North America. Meet the 2025 Women of Inspiration™ Awardees including:Carole A. Feuerman – Internationally Acclaimed Superrealism Artist; Dianna Fioravanti–Ashikwe – President, Kuehne + Nagel Canada; Brenda Andress – CEO, SheIS Sport; Kristine Anoska – Amazon Web Services; Judge Rosemarie Aquilina – Michigan 30th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, Ingham County; Connie Lo and Laura Thompson – Co-Founders, Three Ships; Michelle Fine-Smith – Media Executive, Variety; Vida Cornelious – Senior Vice President, Creative – New York Times Advertising; Daniel Walsh – CEO, TRAC Intermodal.These individuals represent the highest standard of leadership — each contributing powerful advancements in their respective fields and collectively shaping how women lead today and tomorrow.While each honoree is individually making an impact in her field, they share a common thread: resilience, purpose, ambition, and commitment to lifting others as they rise.Being recognized as a Woman of Inspiration™ affirms the power of staying true to my voice. My art has always been rooted in resilience, vulnerability, and connection — and this honour celebrates that lifelong journey.” Carole A. Feuerman – Women of Inspiration™ Lifetime Achievement.“This award reflects how I choose to lead — with authenticity, transparency, and purpose. It reminds me that leadership is about impact, and about how we make people feel as we rise.” Dianna Fioravanti-Ashikwe - Women of Inspiration™ Women in Power.“Leadership knows no gender — it is defined by vision and the courage to uplift others. I am honoured to stand as a SupportHER™, championing environments where women’s voices and leadership can thrive.” Daniel Walsh - Women of Inspiration™ SupportHER.Since 2015, the Women of Inspiration™ Awards have celebrated more than 1,200 changemakers and SupportHER™ allies across North America, amplifying the stories of visionary women and those who champion them. The Universal Womens Network™ is a global storytelling and media platform dedicated to elevating women’s voices through the Women of Inspiration™ Awards, SupportHER™, UWomen Magazine, and the Women of Inspiration™ Podcast—shining a spotlight on what becomes possible when women rise.Listen to their stories - Women of Inspiration™ Podcast on Spotify.

Meet the 2025 Women of Inspiration™ Awardees

