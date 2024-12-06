2024 Women of Inspiration™ Awards Announce Awardees - Women and SupportHER™ (Male Allies) and Across North America

2024 Women of Inspiration Award Winners The Universal Womens Network™ is a women-owned media brand unlocking the ripple to advance women through media, awards, curated events and certification. 2024 Women of Inspiration™ Awards - Winners Announced

The Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognize the achievements of women who lead, inspire, and motivate together with SupportHER (allies) across North America.

Being a part of the Women of Inspiration™ was a transformative experience! The energy was electric, and being surrounded by such inspiring and trailblazing women and supportive men was empowering.” — Amy Aversa - CEO, Sweet Basil Catering

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognizes the achievements of women who lead, inspire and motivate.Since 2015, the Women of Inspiration™ Awards presented by the Universal Womens Network™ have celebrated over 1,000 women from various industries alongside SupportHER™ champions dedicated to promoting women's advancement.This year, the awards were held in New York City, celebrating inspiring female entrepreneurs, CEOs, and business leaders.The Ninth Annual Women of Inspiration™ commenced with an exclusive Networking Experience in the heart of Times Square, on a rooftop that provides a stunning view of the lively epicenter where dreams are both created and celebrated. The atmosphere was infused with an exciting energy of anticipation, perfectly setting the tone for a memorable Women of Inspiration celebration that felt truly magical, leaving behind a lasting sense of inspiration.This year, we gathered in New York City to honor the accomplishments of women and their SupportHER allies who are effecting meaningful change in their industries, organizations, networks, and on a global scale.We experienced the strength of connection, the impact of women in leadership roles, and the power of their stories.This year’s event brought together inspiring leaders from diverse industries to celebrate the accomplishments of women, alongside dedicated SupportHER champions.The awards aimed to inspire, connect, and highlight the remarkable stories of leaders across various fields. Attendees experienced the profound impact of women's narratives and the unique contributions each individual has made.This impressive event, held in New York City showcased women-led brands such as Sweet Basil Catering and Drop of Sunshine. Awardees were presented with gifts from Award Partners Dean Davidson Jewelry. The event featured the globally celebrated DJ Power, live performances by Elizabeth Chan, CEO of Merry Bright Entertainment, and Duane (D.O.) Gibson, along with keynote (Melodie Schaffer, Offshore Sailor), inspiring panels with notable leaders (Dr. Martha Joan Hart) and women-led brands (Kris Ann Brady, VP Marketing Treasury Wine), a celebratory luncheon, and the awards ceremony.2024 WOMEN OF INSPIRATION™ AWARD WINNERSADVOCATE AND CATALYST FOR CHANGE AWARDJulissa Soto – CEO, Julissa Soto Latino Health Equity ConsultingAUTHENTIC LEADER AWARDSandra Filopoulos – Co-Founder, Filo Import Inc.Genevieve Bonin – Founder and CEO, Global Mental Health ForumMelanie Fatouros-Richards – CP, Communications and Government Relations, Skip the DishesTheresa Eriksson – CEO, JTS ConsultingDani Mariano – President, RazorfishSophie Lashkari, Senior Manager, Ernst & YoungShirley Luu – Executive Field Chairman, Shirley Luu & AssociatesARTS and ENTERTAINMENT AWARDElizabeth Chan – CEO, Merry Bright EntertainmentDREAM BUILDER AWARDSylvia Lejune – Production Manager and Floor Director, Calgary StampedeGLOBAL IMPACTDr. Martha Joan Hart – Founder, The Owen Hart FoundationINSPIRE AWARDGabriella Mammone – Founder, Kind ProjectsJessica Kindt – Wichita Mountains Prevention NetworkShirin Ariff – Founder and CEO, 7 Arcs Creative Inc.Tara Williamson – Founder and Artist, Pink Ink TattooPUBLIC SERVICE AWARDClare Rosser – Chief Strategy and Performance Officer – ADAMHS board of Cuyahoga County, OhioRISING LEADER AWARDKatie Phipps – Founder, Managing Partner, Vera CausaPreethi Balasubramanian – Founder, Fractional HR Specialist, Wonder EAKahkashan Basu – Founder and President, Green Hope FoundationSUPPORTHER™ (ALLIE) AWARDJosh Campo – CEO, RazorfishDerek San Vincente – CEO, Starline CommunicationsTRAILBLAZER (STEM) AWARDChinwe Sophia Onourah – Founder, Tech Mommas CanadaOlalla Garcia Perez – Project Manager, Kawasaki Rail CarVISION BUILDER AWARDSuchitra Sairam – Co-Founder and Director, Kala VandnamWOMEN IN MEDIA AWARDElizabeth Blake Thomas – Co-Founder, Mother and Daughter EntertainmentWOMEN IN SPORT AWARDJess Kirby – Founder, Forge of ResilienceMelodie Schaffer – Offshore SailorReid Brodie – Dinos Womens Volleyball ClubWOMEN-LED AWARDAmanda Buhse – Founder and CEO, Coal and Canary Inc.Amy Aversa – Founder and CEO, Sweet Basil CateringCeleste Saddler – DJL Kreative Kitchen Inc.Emma May – Founder and CEO, Sophie GraceGiselle Samson – Creator and Founder, Kiss the WorldKristy Miller – Founder and CEO, The Scented MarketTara Williamson – Founder and Artist, Pink Ink TattooAttending the Women of Inspiration™ Awards in NYC in 2024 provided a wonderful, empowering opportunity to connect with inspiring professionals across diverse industries, all passionate about driving positive change and making a lasting impact. The caliber of each individual and their remarkable stories of resilience, ambition, and leadership, were truly inspiring and encouraging. The event effectively highlighted the importance of supporting one another, leading with authenticity, and empowering others to make a meaningful difference. I feel energized, proud, and deeply grateful to be part of this incredible community. I was also incredibly honored and humbled to be a recipient of the Women of Inspiration Authentic Leader Award.Being a part of the Universal Womens Network™, Women of Inspiration™ Awards as both a caterer and a nominee was a transformative experience! The energy in the room was electric, and being surrounded by such inspiring and trailblazing women, along with supportive men, was truly empowering.

