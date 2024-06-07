International SupportHER™ Day - Universal Womens Network™ Invites Men to Play a Role to Advance Women
The Universal Womens Network™ presents the Ninth Annual Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognizing the achievements of women along with SupportHER™ allies and Top Companies committed to Equity, Diversity, Inclusion SupportHER Champions.
We are inviting men to the conversation to advance a woman in their network, workplace and communities as a visible SupportHER™ champions.
Now more than ever, it is critical for men to be part of the solution to advance women and for leaders in positions of power to be visible SupportHERs.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are inviting men to the conversation to advance a woman in their network, workplace and community as a visible SupportHER™.
— Monica Kretschmer
For the past decade, Monica Kretschmer, CEO, Universal Womens Network™, has created a network to unlock the ripple effect to advance women with like-minded entrepreneurs and business leaders across diverse industries. What makes them unique? For starters, they are a women-owned company created by a woman for women. They believe that by inviting men to the conversation and strategically aligning with companies committed to equity, diversity and inclusion as visible SupportHER™ champions with a common purpose to inspire change for a more equitable world.
According to the United Nations Progress on the Sustainability Development Goals, it will take 286 years to close the global gender gap.
Women’s representation in positions of power and decision-making remains below parity.
Did you know? Recent findings in Fast Company reveal that 91.2% of CEOs in Fortune 500 companies and 76% of all C-suite decision-making positions are occupied by men.
“Now more than ever, it is critical for men to be part of the solution to advance women and for leaders in positions of power to be visible SupportHERs. There is an urgency to drive change and opportunity to make the change by inviting SupportHER™ (male allies) to play a role”, says Monica Kretschmer, CEO of the Universal Womens Network Inc.
“SupportHER™” was a word Kretschmer coined in 2018, to invite men to the conversation as our allies. Since that time, Kretschmer has created a SupportHER™ award category at the Women of Inspiration™ Awards to recognize male allies. This is the tip of the iceberg as she evolves the Universal Womens Network™ to welcome men to the conversation, a SupportHER™ Summit featuring top companies, CEO’s, industry leaders from all sectors to educate and empower teams for a more inclusive culture.
"We are inviting individuals and companies to get involved today, on International #SupportHER™ Day to take meaningful action to champion a woman in their network, workplaces and communities. Everyone plays a role,” says Kretschmer.
The BCG Gender Diversity Survey reported male involvement in Gender Diversity Programs is strongly correlated with progress toward gender diversity.
• 96% reported their company made good progress towards gender diversity in the past three years when men are involved.
• 30% reported men are not involved.
The Universal Womens Network™ believes everyone plays a role to advance women. We are challenging everyone to take one action to advance a woman in their network workplace and community. Be a visible SupportHER™ and inspire change to achieve equality. We must celebrate positive change, break barriers and take action to inspire change.
Who is a SupportHER™?
A SupportHER™ is a champion who promotes the advancement of women in their networks, workplaces and communities.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE – BE A VISIBLE SupportHER™
• Take action to #SupportHER™
• Share your story and tag your SupportHERs
• Nominate a Woman of Inspiration™ or SupportHER™
Join us in taking meaningful steps to be a catalyst for change.
Everyone plays a role to SupportHER™
