Phyllis Tess, GLP, CHSE, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Purple Cow Consulting, Recognized by Influential Women

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic, Trusted, and Goal-Oriented Professional Transforming the Business Travel LandscapeThe Villages, Florida – Phyllis Tess, GLP, CHSE, is a distinguished leader in the global hospitality and business travel industry with over 30 years of rich experience driving strategic partnerships, hotel sourcing, and innovative client-centered solutions.As the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Purple Cow Consulting, Phyllis harnesses her extensive knowledge in global account management, project leadership, and travel program strategy to empower organizations to achieve long-term success in an ever-evolving landscape. Her unique “return on relationship” philosophy fosters collaboration and trust, allowing her to deliver measurable impact through creative and innovative solutions.Before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Phyllis spent over a decade at Best Western Hotels & Resorts, where she significantly influenced global business travel sales and developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Project & Emergency Response. Her commitment to excellence and strategic vision helped her manage enterprise-level client relationships across diverse industries.Phyllis’s influence extends beyond her corporate roles, serving as Executive Director for the Travel & Meeting Society (TAMS) and contributing her expertise to various boards, including NEBTA, HSMAI, GBTA, WINIT, and Rotary International. A passionate mentor, she is dedicated to advancing opportunities for women in the travel sector, believing strongly in the importance of empowering the next generation of leaders.Guided by her core values of integrity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, Phyllis has established herself as both a thought leader and a dedicated community advocate. Her achievements have been recognized by organizations such as ACTE and Rotary International, and she remains at the forefront of industry trends through her commitment to growth and innovation.Phyllis credits her success to the power of listening and a mindset of service above self. The best career advice she has ever received is to always remain true to yourself, as authenticity fosters trust and enduring success. To young women entering her field, Phyllis encourages taking ownership of their careers—be the CEO of yourself—and surrounding themselves with a network of empowering, supportive professionals.With her client-for-life mindset and proven ability to transform challenges into opportunities, Phyllis Tess remains dedicated to shaping the future of business travel, combining creativity, resilience, and purpose to transform the industry landscape.Learn More about Phyllis Tess:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/phyllis-tess Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

