Scrut Automation Named a FrontRunner in Software Advice’s 2025 Best HIPAA Compliance Software Report

“HIPAA compliance is high-stakes work and customers consistently ranking Scrut among the top solutions in the industry reaffirms the impact of what we’re building.” ” — Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, CEO and Co-founder of Scrut Automation

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation, the security-first GRC platform trusted by over 1,500 scaling companies, today announced its recognition as a FrontRunner in Software Advice’s 2025 Best HIPAA Compliance Software report.This recognition reflects Scrut’s continued commitment to simplifying compliance and empowering organizations that handle protected health information (PHI) to meet HIPAA requirements with confidence.Software Advice’s FrontRunners report evaluates leading HIPAA compliance solutions based entirely on real user reviews, measuring customer satisfaction, usability, and product capability. Scrut currently holds a 4.9/5 rating, backed by consistent praise for its automation-first approach, intuitive design, and expert support.Built for HIPAA-Ready Teams: End-to-End, Automated, and Audit-ReadyScrut’s approach to HIPAA compliance gives organizations complete, real-time visibility into their administrative, technical, and physical safeguards, without the operational complexity that traditionally slows teams down.Key capabilities include:A unified platform for HIPAA readinessScrut centralizes policies, evidence, controls, training, vendor risks, and documentation in one integrated system. Teams always know where they stand and what needs attention, without juggling spreadsheets or manual trackers.Automation that eliminates repetitive workEvidence collection, control monitoring, log reviews, and policy updates run continuously in the background. Integrations with AWS, Azure, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and other business-critical tools ensure audit readiness stays current.HIPAA risk assessments made intuitiveGuided workflows, predefined HIPAA-aligned risk categories, automated scoring, and real-time remediation insights help teams complete assessments quickly and confidently.Multi-framework compliance without the frictionScrut’s common control library maps HIPAA requirements across SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, and other major frameworks. Customers can reuse evidence, reduce duplication, and scale their compliance programs faster.Always-on expertise through Scrut TeammatesInstead of relying on external consultants, organizations get continuous audit-readiness support from Scrut Teammates, a system of AI agents, that assists with remediation, evidence preparation, policy adjustments, and audit workflows. Teammates functions as an extension of the internal security team and helps companies move faster with confidence.Trusted by Organizations Preparing for Their First Audit to Enterprise-Ready TeamsCustomers frequently highlight Scrut’s blend of smart automation and human expertise:“A fantastic single pane of glass into all of your information security practices… exactly what our start-up needed to attain certifications and learn best practices.”— Raul Garcia, Sanas.ai“Scrut excels in automating evidence collection, policy management, and audit workflows… customer support is top-notch.”— Deepak Kulkarni, ExelonAbout Scrut AutomationScrut Automation is a modern GRC platform designed to help fast-growing organizations simplify security, compliance, and risk management. By combining continuous automation with expert guidance, Scrut reduces manual workloads, accelerates audit readiness, and empowers teams to scale their security posture confidently. From HIPAA and SOC 2 to ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI, and beyond; Scrut helps teams achieve multi-framework compliance with ease.About Software AdviceSoftware Advice™, a Gartner company, helps businesses navigate the software selection process. Featuring user reviews, product comparisons, and expert guidance, Software Advice supports organizations in identifying the right technology for their needs. Its annual FrontRunners report highlights top-rated products based exclusively on verified customer feedback.Explore the ReportTo read customer reviews or explore Scrut’s HIPAA compliance capabilities, visit Scrut’s Software Advice listing or schedule a demo to see the platform in action.

