Scrut Automation Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards . The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”“Being recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner reinforces our mission to simplify security and compliance for the world’s most ambitious companies,” said Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, CEO and Co-founder of Scrut Automation. “Startups today need more than tools; they need trusted partners who can turn compliance into a competitive advantage. That’s the role Scrut plays every day for our customers.”Since its founding, Scrut has helped over 1700 organizations establish resilient, audit-ready security programs. The platform supports dozens of compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS, and features 100+ integrations, 1,500+ mapped controls, and 400+ automated tests. With AI-powered workflows and continuous monitoring, customers report up to 70% reductions in manual effort while maintaining real-time audit readiness.Recent recognition includes Inc.’s Best in Business list, appeared in Fortune’s Cyber 60 list 2025, Sample Vendor in the GartnerHype Cycle™ for Cyber‑Risk Management, 2025, and listed as a Top GRC Software in the 2025 G2 Best Software Awards. In 2025, Scrut also launched Scrut Teammates , a suite of AI assistants that augment compliance workflows.To view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards About Scrut AutomationScrut Automation is an AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform that helps modern businesses stay secure, compliant, and audit-ready. By unifying continuous monitoring, automated evidence collection, vendor risk management, and policy governance in one platform, Scrut enables companies to build trust with customers and regulators while accelerating growth.For more information, visit www.scrut.io About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

