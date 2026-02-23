Scrut Automation Earns Spot #9 on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards for GRC Products

We’re building an AI-native GRC company that functions like a partner, helping teams eliminate execution debt and stay continuously audit-ready” — Aayush Ghosh Choudhary

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation, a leading Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform, today announced it has been named one of the top 50 in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards , placing #9 on the GRC Products list.As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​The recognition in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards validates Scrut Automation’s mission to transform how modern businesses approach governance, risk, and compliance. Scrut is focused on moving teams from reactive, point-in-time compliance to continuous, AI-powered risk management, helping organizations reduce execution overhead, maintain audit readiness, and grow with confidence.Aayush Ghosh Choudhary, CEO and Co-founder, Scrut Automation, noted, “We’re incredibly proud to be recognized in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards. What makes this special is that it’s driven by real customer feedback. At Scrut, we’re focused on owning compliance and risk outcomes, not just providing another dashboard. We’re building an AI-native GRC company that functions like a partner, helping teams eliminate execution debt and stay continuously audit-ready. This recognition validates the impact we’re delivering for modern, growing businesses. ““As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including Scrut Automation. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.” About G2 ’s Best Software AwardsG2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.Scrut Automation allows fast-growing enterprises to manage their digital risk with confidence. It eliminates compliance debt with automated workflows, real-time risk visibility, and expert guidance. With Scrut, managing risk is effortless, enabling businesses to grow without compromise while staying secure and audit-ready. The platform enables organizations to manage compliance, risk, and security efforts across multiple frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more.

