Primech A & P Celebrates Major Wins at Singapore 2025 LOO Awards, Showcasing Hygiene, Technology and Industry Excellence

Our award-winning Primech A & P associates at the Singapore 2025 LOO Awards HYTRON steals the spotlight as it rolls down the red carpet at the Singapore 2025 LOO Awards.

Award-Winning Associates and Transformative Facility Standards Reinforce Primech A & P’s Leadership in Singapore’s Hygiene and Facilities Sector

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primech A & P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A & P” or the “Company”), an established technology-driven facility services provider and a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), proudly announced a series of major wins at this year’s Singapore 2025 LOO (Let’s Observe Ourselves) Awards, reinforcing its position as an industry frontrunner in cleanliness, hygiene innovation, and service quality.This year’s results marked Primech A & P’s strongest showing to date. Eight Primech A & P associates received prestigious individual LOO Awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to investing in its people and building a culture grounded in pride, professionalism, and operational excellence.Primech A & P also clinched one of the event’s top honours - the Best of the Best Toilet Award for its work at Holland Village Hawker Centre and Market. This award recognizes outstanding standards of cleanliness, maintenance quality, and customer experience, underscoring the company’s ability to deliver transformative outcomes at Singapore’s most high-traffic community spaces.In addition, the company received the Cleaning Industry Award, highlighting its leadership across the sector and its ongoing contributions to raising national standards of hygiene and sustainability.Technology in the Spotlight: Primech AI’s Hytron Takes Centre StageA major highlight of the ceremony was the spotlight on autonomous cleaning innovation. HYTRON, the AI-powered autonomous bathroom cleaning robot developed by sister company Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI”), opened the event in dramatic fashion — rolling down the “red carpet” as the official launch star of the 2025 LOO Awards.Hytron also played a central role in unveiling the Robot-Ready Toilet Design Guidebook, developed to help organisations adopt automation more seamlessly across built environments. Primech A & P and Primech AI were key contributors to this national initiative, sharing insights from real-world deployment of robotics across commercial, public, and institutional facilities.A Strong Signal to Investors: Innovation, Scalability & Market MomentumThese accolades arrive at a pivotal time for Primech A & P, Primech AI, and Primech Holdings. As Singapore accelerates its hygiene standards and built-environment modernisation efforts, the group is strategically positioned at the intersection of advanced cleaning technology, workforce upskilling, and sustainable operations, reinforcing its long-term scalability and market momentum.Primech A & P’s strong performance at the 2025 LOO Awards signals:- Scalability of its operational excellence across diverse, high-demand environments- Proven ability to integrate robotics and AI, creating future-ready cleaning solutions- Robust talent development pipelines, supported by award-winning employees- Growing national recognition, reinforcing market trust and long-term partnership potentialTogether, Primech A & P and Primech AI are demonstrating how traditional cleaning services can evolve into data-driven, tech-enabled facility ecosystems — an attractive proposition for investors focused on smart city infrastructure, automation, and environmental sustainability.About Primech AIPrimech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai About Primech Holdings LimitedHeadquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com For further enquiries, please contact:Primech AI Pte. Ltd.directenquiries@primech.com.sg - General enquiriesdistributors@primech.com.sg - Robot distribution opportunitiespartnerships@primech.com.sg - Partnership-related matters

