Primech A&P, a Subsidiary of Primech Holdings, Receives Prestigious "Champion of Good" Recognition

SINGAPORE, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primech A & P, a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious "Champion of Good" title by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC). This represents the highest honor within the “Company of Good” recognition framework, placing Primech A & P among Singapore's most exemplary companies in terms of corporate citizenship and social impact.The Champion of Good recognition is an earned accolade awarded only after a rigorous application and interview process. Primech A & P successfully showcased its comprehensive efforts across five critical areas: Social Responsibility, Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Governance, People Development, and Economic Impact. Out of four recognition tiers—1 Heart, 2 Hearts, 3 Hearts, and Champion of Good—Primech A & P achieved the top-tier designation, demonstrating exceptional commitment to creating positive societal impact.Primech A & P was honored at an exclusive Conferment Dinner, where they were presented the Champion of Good award. This achievement strengthens Primech A & P's brand reputation as a socially responsible company committed to long-term sustainability and a measurable positive impact.Ken Chang, Head of Operations at Primech A & P, stated, "Receiving the Champion of Good recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to responsible business practices and community impact. This prestigious acknowledgment from NVPC validates our holistic approach to corporate citizenship, where we've consistently demonstrated excellence across social responsibility, environmental stewardship, governance, people development, and economic contribution. As we continue to grow our facility services operations, this recognition reinforces our dedication to creating a lasting positive impact for all stakeholders—our employees, clients, communities, and investors."About Primech Holdings LimitedHeadquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

