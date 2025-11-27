Primech AI’s Hytron Draws Over 3,000 Visitors at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo 2025 Tokyo

Strong Industry Interest and Adoption Intent Highlight Growing Global Momentum Ahead of Q1 2026 Mass Production

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), successfully showcased its fully autonomous, AI-powered bathroom cleaning robot, Hytron, at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo 2025, held from November 19–21 at Tokyo Big Sight. The booth attracted over 3,000 visitors over the three-day event, nearly double the exhibition average, reflecting strong interest from the Japanese facilities management sector.The exhibition drew senior executives from leading Japanese corporations, trading companies, public transportation operators, commercial facilities, and major building maintenance organizations. Visitors provided positive feedback on Hytron’s autonomous cleaning performance while suggesting enhancements such as a more compact design and additional features like automated trash collection. Many attendees expressed a strong desire to see live demonstrations and before-and-after results, demonstrating serious operational interest.“Hytron’s reception in Tokyo exceeded our expectations,” said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. “The high level of engagement and enthusiasm from industry leaders underscores the growing need for AI-driven automation in facilities management, particularly in addressing labor shortages and operational challenges in restroom cleaning, an area that has long remained largely un-automated.”Visitors also recognized Hytron’s compelling value, noting its cost-effectiveness compared with traditional staffing models. A large number indicated readiness to adopt the technology immediately, emphasizing the product’s perceived transformative impact. Many also expressed interest in partnership opportunities and local maintenance support, highlighting market potential for collaboration in Japan.The Tokyo showcase is a key milestone in Hytron’s Global World Tour, designed to accelerate commercialization and strengthen distribution networks across key international markets. Primech AI is preparing for mass production of Hytron in Q1 2026, following strong global interest generated from prior exhibitions including CMS Berlin 2025.Hytron reflects Primech AI’s commitment to advancing AI-powered, autonomous cleaning solutions that deliver efficiency, consistency, and sustainability for facilities worldwide.About Primech AIPrimech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai About Primech Holdings LimitedHeadquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.For further enquiries, please contact:Primech AI Pte. 