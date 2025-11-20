Explore mission-critical careers at the upcoming CBP Virtual Career Expo

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection invites you to take the first step toward an exciting and impactful career by joining us on Nov. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST for the CBP Virtual Career Expo. This immersive event will highlight both law enforcement and mission-critical non-law enforcement opportunities nationwide, offering attendees a unique chance to connect with recruiters and explore careers dedicated to protecting the homeland.

Event Details:

Who: Individuals seeking federal law enforcement and non-law enforcement careers, including entry-level applicants and those with one or more years of experience in law enforcement and/or a military background.

What: Virtual Career Expo.

Where: Online via virtual booths, breakout sessions, and live webinars with ample opportunities to engage one-on-one with a recruiter.

When: Nov. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

CBP is seeking to fill thousands of mission-critical positions at all levels, including:

Air Interdiction Agent

Border Patrol Agent

Criminal Investigator

Customs and Border Protection Officer

Marine Interdiction Agent

What to Expect:

The Virtual Career Expo is an informational recruitment event; no interviews will be conducted, and no job offers will be made during the event. CBP recruiters will be available via live chat in component- and job-specific booths, allowing participants the opportunity to learn more about their specific career interests. Additionally, representatives from other Department of Homeland Security agencies, including the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and U.S. Secret Service, will also be present.

How to Register:

Register in advance to gain early access to the event lobby. Those who register by Nov. 18, 2025, can browse videos, booth content, application links, frequently asked questions, and additional resources ahead of the event.

CBP is hiring. For more information about a career with CBP, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on CBP Jobs - X, CBP Jobs - Instagram, and CBP Jobs - Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.