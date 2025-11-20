Border Patrol agents seize meth hidden in meat

NOGALES, Ariz. – Nogales Station Border Patrol agents, at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, discovered methamphetamine hidden inside packages of meat.

On Nov. 14, agents working the primary inspection lanes referred a Nissan Versa, with Sonora, Mexico license plates, for further inspection. An X-ray scan of the car revealed anomalies in the trunk, leading agents to discover four packages of methamphetamine, totaling more than 20 pounds, concealed within packages of frozen meat. The driver, a 32-year-old male Mexican national, with a border crossing card, was arrested and will face prosecution for narcotic smuggling.

“As much as smugglers try to get creative, our agents never let their guard down,” stated Tucson Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Henry Laxdal. “Their hard work and dedication have prevented an extraordinary amount of drugs from ever reaching United States streets, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

