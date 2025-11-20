CBP Air and Marine Operations intercepts vessel carrying 12 illegal aliens off the Florida coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations units, in a coordinated multi-agency effort, interdicted a migrant smuggling vessel off the coast of Juno Beach early Monday morning, preventing an illegal maritime entry into the United States.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, at approximately 8 p.m. EST, AMO West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce Marine Units received notification from local reconnaissance and surveillance assets regarding a 25-foot cabin cruiser that had departed Freeport, Bahamas, with suspected migrants onboard.

AMO, alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, launched a joint intercept operation. Miami Air and Marine Branch deployed an AMO aircraft, which successfully located and tracked the vessel as it traveled westbound without navigation lights.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 17, AMO Marine Interdiction Agents aboard Coastal Interceptor Vessels successfully interdicted the target vessel approximately 11 nautical miles east of Juno Beach. The vessel stopped without incident.

Upon inspection, agents encountered 12 individuals onboard: two Bahamian nationals, three Chinese nationals, six Haitian nationals, and one Brazilian national. All 12 individuals were safely transferred to the USCG Cutter Robert Yered for further identification and processing.

"This successful interdiction highlights the critical importance of our multi-agency partnerships and the vigilance of our Air and Marine Operations crews," said Air and Marine Operations, Executive Director, Andres Blanco. "Working seamlessly with the U.S. Coast Guard, CBP partners and local law enforcement, we continue to disrupt transnational criminal organizations and secure our maritime borders, protecting both our communities and those who are often exploited by smugglers."

AMO safeguards our nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft, and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments at and beyond the border, and within the nation's interior.