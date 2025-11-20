Commerce Secures $20 Billion in Commercial Deals with Saudi Arabia

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce celebrated the signings of over $20 billion in commercial deals between the United States and Saudi Arabia. Through the commercial diplomacy work of the International Trade Administration’s U.S. Commercial Service and Advocacy Center, a dozen U.S.-Saudi commercial deals have been secured, including in the energy, technology, construction and infrastructure, aerospace, and health care sectors.

As part of the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum held at the Kennedy Center today, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, along with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Al-Falih, chaired a CEO Roundtable that brought together C-suite executives from across the U.S. and Saudi business communities to commemorate the deals and advance further commercial partnerships. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets David L. Fogel also participated.

“These U.S.-Saudi commercial deals showcase the International Trade Administration’s continued commitment to support American companies as they advance American innovation globally,” said Under Secretary William Kimmitt. “Our teams will continue to deliver wins under President Trump’s trade agenda that powers U.S. ingenuity, manufacturing, and energy independence by putting American workers first.”

The deals announced include:

Amazon reached a deal with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to build data centers in Riyadh and invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

GE Aerospace and Saudia Airlines signed an agreement for the purchase of GEnx-1B engines, including installed engines and spare engines, for 39 Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft for Saudia Airlines’ fleet.

NextDecade secured a project agreement with Saudi Aramco to support U.S. and Saudi energy independence to secure critical LNG supply chains for both countries. This deal includes the purchase of 1.2 MTPA of LNG.

Bechtel attained three deals with Ma’aden EXPO 2030 and King Salman Airport for critical infrastructure that supports both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia’s supply chains.

Abbott reached an agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Industry and the National Industrial Development Center to provide medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

View the full list of commercial deals announced here.

ITA’s Global Markets business unit — including its U.S. Commercial Service and Advocacy Center experts in Washington, D.C., across the United States, and around the world — played a key role in advancing the commercial agreements by providing the needed support to U.S. companies looking to partner with foreign governments. As U.S. companies compete in procurement bids aligned with U.S. national interests, ITA activates government-to-government engagement to advance U.S. company competitiveness and deliver on Trump Administration priorities, including in energy security, supply chain resilience, and technology leadership.

