Commerce Celebrates $25 Billion C5+1 Deal Zone  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 06, 2025

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

publicaffairs@trade.gov

(202) 482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, along with Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt, hosted a “Deal Zone” for the signing announcements of over $25 billion in commercial deals between the United States “plus” the five Central Asian (C5+1) countries: Kazakhstan, the Kygyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

As part of the 10th Anniversary C5+1 Business Conference hosted by the U.S. Department of State in partnership with the Kennedy Center, the Deal Zone featured more than a dozen high profile trade and investment partnerships with the Central Asian countries that enhance economic and strategic cooperation.

“Today’s signings showcase the economic strength unlocked when American innovation and private-sector excellence are paired with regional cooperation in Central Asia,” said Under Secretary Kimmitt. “Under President Trump’s America First trade agenda, the International Trade Administration (ITA) will remain on the front lines advancing U.S. economic security—championing American workers, empowering U.S. companies, and ensuring that the benefits of global trade are built on American leadership and high standards.”

ITA’s Advocacy Center played a key role in advancing many of today’s signings, providing critical support for U.S. companies and engaging with partner governments. With Advocacy Center’s Hiro Rodriguez MCing the celebration of U.S. companies’ success with each country, the announced deals ranged from U.S. aircraft, air traffic management, agricultural machinery, and AI chips to critical minerals mining and rail infrastructure. These projects align with the Trump Administration’s strategic priorities for global critical infrastructure, critical minerals supply chain resilience, energy security, and technology leadership.

The deals announced include:

All American Rail Group Global: rail construction and engineering in the Kyrgyz Republic

Boeing: Boeing and Air Astana for up to (15) 787 Dreamliners (Kazakhstan) Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways: (8) more 787 Dreamliners, bringing the prior total to (22) widebody jets (Uzbekistan) Boeing and Somon Air: up to (4) 787 Dreamliners and (10) 737 Max airplanes (Tajikistan)

Cove Capital: privatization of a tungsten mining company in Kazakhstan

John Deere: agricultural machinery for Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

Leidos: upgrade of Kazakhstan’s National Air Traffic Management System.

MOUs between Nvidia, MDIDO and Freedom Holding Corporation for Advanced AI chips in Kazakhstan

View the full list of Deal Zone announcements here.

The agreements announced at the Deal Zone represent several of the many business deals being negotiated between the U.S. companies and C5 partners, with agreements reached totaling over $100 billion and hundreds of billions more in the long-term deal pipeline.

In the lead up to the Deal Zone, the Commerce Department and ITA conducted several business roundtables with country delegations, including Assistant Secretary of Commerce David Fogel engaging with events organized by the Turkmenistan Business Council, the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, the US-Tajikistan Business Council, and the US-Kyrgyzstan Business Council. ITA will continue to collaborate closely with these and other groups including the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council to strengthen commercial ties.

The Department of Commerce, including Secretary Lutnick and Under Secretary Kimmitt, continues to work tirelessly to advance American industry and technology success. Through the work of the ITA Advocacy Center and U.S. Commercial Service experts in Washington D.C. and around the world, government-to-government engagement advances U.S. company competitiveness in procurement bids aligned with U.S. national interests.

Learn more about U.S. Government Advocacy here.