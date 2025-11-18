Commerce Extends RFI Phase of American AI Exports Program in Response to Industry Requests   

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 17, 2025

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

publicaffairs@trade.gov

(202) 482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration today released the following update regarding the Request for Information (RFI) phase of the American AI Exports Program:

“The Department of Commerce is proud to be implementing the American AI Exports Program and is attentively listening and engaged with industry, especially during the current Request for Information (RFI) phase for industry feedback and comments. In response to submitted requests from industry, Commerce is extending the RFI period by two weeks, with a new deadline of December 13, 2025. This extension is designed to ensure that industries are able to provide Commerce with complete, beneficial information to help shape full implementation of the Program, including industry-led consortia. Informed by the responses to the RFI, Commerce will continue Program implementation with a public call for proposals from industry-led consortia to export full-stack AI technology packages.”

