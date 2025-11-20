Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Nov. 20 and 21

MARYLAND, November 20 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Committees will review the Out-of-School-Time Strategic Plan and receive a progress report on actions taken following the Office of the Inspector General’s Report on Montgomery County Public Schools Background Screening Office

The joint Education and Culture (EC), Health and Human Services (HHS) and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. to review the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Out-of-School-Time Strategic Plan.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Jawando and Councilmember Natali Fani-González.

The Audit Committee will meet on Friday, Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. to receive an update on the actions taken as a result of Office of the Inspector General (OIG) Publication 26-01, Review of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Background Screening Office.

The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Chair and Council President Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Jawando and Councilmembers Friedson and Sidney Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Out-of-School-Time Strategic Plan

Review: The joint EC, HHS and PHP Committee will receive a briefing from the County’s Network Advisory Group on the County’s Out-of-School-Time Strategic Plan and an update on coordinated efforts to improve the equity, quality, access and sustainability of this programming. Out-of-School-Time programming is a supervised program that young people regularly attend when school is not in session. This can include childcare or before-and-after-school programs. More information is available in the Council staff report.

Office of the Inspector General Publication 26-01, Review of Montgomery County Public Schools Background Screening Office

Update: The Audit Committee will receive an update on the actions taken as a result of OIG Publication 26-01, Review of MCPS Background Screening Office. This is the second meeting being held by the Audit Committee on this topic. The committee will receive a progress report about the steps being taken to ensure that the process for conducting background checks for MCPS employees, contractors and volunteers complies with applicable laws, regulations and policies.

The Audit Committee’s first meeting on the report was held on Sept. 26 with information presented from OIG, MCPS and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) representatives. The September update included an overview of the MCPS action plan to improve how background checks are processed and monitored for school-based employees, contractors and volunteers. Additional information is available in the Council staff report.

