Sayles’ HHS Tour Signals Healthcare Coverage Cliff Ahead

MARYLAND, December 31 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

In an impactful closing to 2025, Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles successfully concluded a week-long tour of the County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), marking her first initiative as chair of the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee since assuming the role on Dec. 9. The tour provided a firsthand look at the County’s health and human services operations and the real-world impacts of rising healthcare costs and coverage gaps on residents.

“We are at a critical moment,” said Councilmember Sayles. “Federal job losses and rising healthcare premiums are already pushing residents toward coverage gaps and delayed care. The tour made clear that Montgomery County must act now, across government and community partners, to prepare for healthcare disruptions and strengthen our local safety net.”

Throughout the week, Sayles met with DHHS leadership, frontline staff, nonprofit partners, healthcare providers and public health leaders across behavioral health, public health, aging and disability services, homelessness prevention, and children and family services. These discussions highlighted several urgent themes:

Rising demand for behavioral health and crisis services amid economic and workforce instability

amid economic and workforce instability Growing pressure on safety-net providers serving uninsured and underinsured residents

serving uninsured and underinsured residents Disproportionate impacts on communities of color, seniors, children and immigrant families

on communities of color, seniors, children and immigrant families The need for stronger coordination across County agencies, nonprofits, hospitals and regional partners

“Councilmember Sayles’ visit provided a vital opportunity to showcase both the operational complexity and the profound human impact of our safety net programs,” said Dr. James Bridgers, Montgomery County Health and Human Services Director. “From services for our aging community, behavioral health and crisis services, early education and childcare initiatives, positive youth development strategies, interim housing solutions, healthcare eligibility determination support, and our essential public health practices and safety net partnerships.”

As chair, Sayles plans to use insights from the tour to guide the HHS Committee’s FY26–FY27 agenda, prioritizing health equity, access to care, fiscal accountability and cross-sector collaboration. She also emphasized engaging residents, media and community stakeholders to raise awareness and advance solutions before healthcare disruptions deepen.

“The challenges our residents face are real,” said Sayles. “We must act with urgency to coordinate policies and investments to protect access to care and strengthen the social safety net. This tour was just the beginning of a broader conversation to ensure Montgomery County is ready for what lies ahead.”

For updates on upcoming HHS Committee hearings, public engagement opportunities, and policy initiatives, residents and media are encouraged to sign up for the Councilmember’s monthly newsletter, the Sayles Sentinel, and follow Councilmember Sayles on social media: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

# # #