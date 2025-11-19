Submit Release
BERDO Fest 2025

A first-of-its-kind renewable energy aggregation led by Harvard, MGB, MIT, and PowerOptions is driving building emission reductions through two new, large-scale projects, including the Big Elm Solar project in Texas, which ensures 1.3 million MWh of generated renewable energy is "additional" under BERDO rules. This collaboration enabled greater investment in new renewable energy than any single institution could achieve alone. Learn more >

