Building Futures And Breaking Barriers

In Summer 2025, Youth Options Unlimited (YOU) Boston continued its mission to empower at-promise youth ages 14-24 through comprehensive programs aimed at personal and skill development, employment, and community engagement.

YOU Boston exceeded its goals, serving 161 youth, surpassing the initial target of 130 by approximately 24%. YOU Boston increased engagement with new youth in need of services or who were transitioning back into the community.

YOU Boston's impact is evident in these outcomes. The organization focused on providing young people with industry-focused training opportunities in several fields, including Cosmetology, Construction, Music, Culinary Arts, Sports and Health, and Business. Thirty-two participants earned industry-recognized credentials, preparing them for future employment opportunities. These achievements underline YOU Boston's commitment to not only providing young people with job and skill development opportunities but also creating pathways to sustainable employment with equitable wages.

These successes would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of YOU Boston's partner network, which consists of over 41 organizations and businesses. One example is a partnership with the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement's Boston After Dark Initiative, which hosted events at local community centers this summer where youth showcased their DJ and musical talents. Employed as City of Boston vendors, youth were paid to activate community spaces. This gave them a chance to gain confidence working in a professional setting while earning an income.

YOU Boston always celebrates individual success stories among its participants. One such story is that of SG, who joined the program seeking direction after facing challenges in their education and personal life. SG states,

“I loved and enjoyed my experience over the summer. If there's anything I could take away from what I learned this summer, it's that it’s okay to step out of your comfort zone and to learn from other people”.

Through YOU Boston's career cohorts and case management services, youth gained valuable job skills, confidence, and developed new passions.

As YOU Boston continues to support youth in achieving their educational and career goals, the organization remains dedicated to its core principles of equity, trauma-informed services, and positive youth development. YOU Boston remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering youth and building stronger, more resilient communities.

Learn more at boston.gov/you-boston.