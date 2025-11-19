City of Boston's Official Tree Arrives November 18

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the annual gift of an evergreen Christmas tree from Nova Scotia is scheduled to arrive by police escort at Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18.

This marks the 54th year of the annual tree donation, celebrating 108 years of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia. The tradition honors the people of Boston for their emergency assistance following the devastating 1917 munitions explosion in Halifax Harbor. The first "Tree for Boston" was donated in 1971 by Joseph Slauenwhite from Lunenburg County.

“It was an honor and delight to join our neighbors in Nova Scotia last week to deliver our thanks and support from Boston as this special tree started its journey. Our two communities share a special bond that continues to be strengthened year after year through this holiday tradition and our ongoing partnership,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Boston Common tree lighting is a treasured event that has brought families together in holiday cheer for more than a century, and I look forward to an even warmer celebration this year.”

“Halifax’s friendship with Boston spans centuries,” said Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Andy Fillmore. “At our darkest hour after the Halifax Explosion, Boston was there. Our bond is forged by history and strengthened through tradition. I was very pleased to meet Mayor Wu in Halifax, and look forward to seeing her in Boston in December.”

Boston’s official 2025 tree is a 45-foot-tall white spruce nominated by Ronald and Claire Feener of Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia. The tree will arrive at Boston Common on Tuesday, November 18 at 11 a.m. by flatbed truck. The public is welcome to cheer the tree’s arrival with candy canes and an appearance by Santa.

Interim Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse, Santa Claus, the Boston Park Rangers, and local school children will greet the tree at its final destination near the Boston Visitors Center at 139 Tremont Street. The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, December 4, as the City of Boston’s official tree lighting is celebrated on Boston Common from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast live on WCVB Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m.

The annual tree lighting on Boston Common is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and title sponsor, The Province of Nova Scotia. The event is supported by presenting sponsor Amazon, signature sponsor Meet Boston, key sponsors Constellation Power and JetBlue, and media sponsors WCVB Channel 5 and the Boston Globe.

On Sunday, November 9th, Mayor Michelle Wu and her family visited Nova Scotia, Canada, to highlight the continuing partnership between the City of Boston and Province of Nova Scotia. During the visit, Mayor Wu participated in the Tree for Boston tree cutting ceremony — becoming the first Boston Mayor to attend and participate in the ceremony for Boston’s iconic holiday staple. In addition to participating in the tree cutting ceremony, Mayor Wu met with Canadian Officials, exchanged gifts with Halifax Mayor Andy Filmore, visited Port Innovation, Engagement and Research (PIER), and toured the Health Innovation Hub. Additional photos from the visit are available here.

Visit boston.gov/holidaylights for more information about the season’s festivities. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617)-635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.