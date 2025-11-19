Vets4Warriors Peer Support Program hits 1 million connections

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

This month, Vets4Warriors—a 24/7 national peer support program—reached its 1-millionth connection.

That’s one million times a service member, Veteran or family member reached out and was answered by a fellow Veteran who truly understands.

14 years, one call or chat at a time

Vets4Warriors started in 2011 with one mission: Veterans helping Veterans. Today, it averages over 770 first-time callers every month, 26 each day, with thousands more receiving ongoing support.

Callers reach out for a wide range of reasons, including loneliness and isolation, transition to civilian life, financial pressures, and family challenges.

And every time they call, they’re met by a peer who’s lived it—someone who served, who struggled and who found a way forward. Vets4Warriors is ready to listen, stay with you, follow up and connect you to the right resources, from mental health guidance to job support or community programs. That early connection can keep problems and loneliness from turning into something bigger.

One million human connections prove the power of peer support and signal a real decline in the stigma surrounding mental health.

How Vets4Warriors peer support works

Immediate response: Calls are answered in less than 30 seconds, ensuring timely support.

Always available: Veteran peers are ready 24/7, 365 days a year.

Confidential and safe: All conversations are 100% confidential, allowing for open dialogue without judgment.

Veterans helping Veterans: Peer specialists, Veterans themselves, are trained in peer support and leverage shared experiences to address challenges, staying engaged until issues are resolved.

Vets4Warriors serve everyone in the military community, including active duty, Guard and Reserve, Veterans of every era, and their families and caregivers.

Reaching out is a strength. That peer support saves lives, and no one should face their battle alone. If you’re reading this and thinking, “Maybe I should call…” — do it.

More about Vets4Warriors

Vets4Warriors, housed at the Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care National Call Center, is a one-of-a-kind, 24/7 peer support network. Callers can be assured that everything they share with Vets4Warriors staff will always remain 100% confidential.

The program complements other resources available to service members, Veterans, family members and caregivers, but remains separate from them. This allows Vets4Warriors to ensure that our callers have every confidence that we work with them to identify the best available resource, no matter what their needs may be.

How to connect with Vets4Warriors

If you want to speak with a peer, call Vets4Warriors at 1-855-838-8255, or chat online. Peer support staff are available 24/7, 365 days a year.