The unbreakable link: Veteran peer support as a lifeline

Because sometimes the best support comes from a peer

Everyone, including Veterans, faces challenges. Sometimes these challenges lead to a breaking point. It could be a tough transition, an illness, a job loss or a divorce. It could be feeling isolated from the people you served with or disconnected from people who’ve never served.

If the weight of life starts piling up, and those moments edge toward crisis, it can leave you feeling exhausted, frustrated or even wondering why you can’t “handle it better.”

In reality, no one has it all figured out. And you’re not alone in feeling that way, no matter how it may seem right now. If you’re feeling isolated or overwhelmed, peer support can help you feel seen, understood and connected.

What’s peer support?

Think about a time someone was there for you and listened—really listened—when you were going through a tough time. They didn’t try to fix it or one-up your experience. They heard you. They showed up. They understood the weight you were carrying and reminded you that you don’t have to carry it alone. That’s what peer support is all about.

With VA peer support, trained and certified peer specialists, use their own experiences to help other Veterans. They’ve walked similar roads—mental health challenges, substance abuse, relationship changes, a tough transition to civilian life, or even thoughts of suicide. They understand how heavy life can feel, and they’re ready to walk beside you.

How does it work?

When you connect with a peer specialist, they’ll share what’s worked for them, help you set goals, and point you toward resources, whether that’s through VA or in your community. It’s not about handing you a checklist or telling you what to do. It’s about figuring things out together, at your pace, with someone who knows where you’re coming from.

Peer specialists are available in VA facilities across the country. You can meet one-on-one, join a group session, or even connect by telehealth. If you call, chat or text the Veterans Crisis Line, a peer specialist from the Peer Support Outreach Center may follow up afterward to help you build a plan and get connected with the right support.

Does it actually help?

In a word, yes. Veterans who work with peer specialists often say they feel less alone and more hopeful. Research shows they’re more likely to stay connected with VA, take advantage of available resources and services, and feel supported in facing whatever life throws their way. Peer support can make daily life feel more manageable and help you build confidence in handling whatever comes next.

Why it matters

Peer support works because it’s real. It’s Veterans helping Veterans. Not as a fixer, but as a teammate who’s got your back.

If things feel too heavy to carry, remember: You don’t have to carry them alone. Reaching out isn’t weak. It’s a sign that you know your own limits and that you’re ready for backup.

You don’t have to wait until things spiral to take that step. Whether you’re feeling disconnected, stuck or just need someone who truly gets it, peer support is there. And the best part? You’ll meet other Veterans who’ve been through hard times and found their way forward—living proof that healing is possible.

Take the next step

If you’re ready to connect with a peer specialist, contact your local VA Medical Center and ask about peer support services. Whether you’re dealing with everyday stress or navigating a potential crisis or thoughts of suicide, support is available.

You can also call, chat or text with the Veterans Crisis Line 24/7: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

You’ve had someone watch your back before, and you still do. Peer support means someone’s in your corner, ready to step in when you need it. Together, tomorrow can look a whole lot brighter.