Powered by AI, VA is improving Veteran care experience

AI voice tool quietly takes notes so providers can focus on you

At some VA medical centers, Veterans may notice something new during their appointments: Providers are spending more time talking to the patient and less time typing on the computer. That’s because VA’s Digital Health Office (DHO) introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology, called ambient AI scribe. With the Veteran’s permission, ambient AI scribe works quietly in the background, giving VA health care providers more time to focus on what matters most: Connecting with Veterans.

“Veterans said they felt more connected to their provider because they were having a real conversation, not talking to someone typing on a computer,” said Donna Hill, director of Operations for AI and Emerging Technologies, Digital Health Office.

Veterans who have already experienced ambient AI scribe agreed, citing the value of human connection. As one Veteran told VA, “My provider would look me in the eye and have an actual conversation.”

What is ambient AI scribe technology?

The ambient AI scribe technology is designed to listen, and it generates progress notes from the clinic visit and processes the conversation between the health care provider and the patient. It saves time reduces paperwork for the provider, while improving the accuracy of the visit. More importantly, it puts the Veteran at the center of care.

Dr. Priya Joshi, an internist at the San Francisco VA, says the biggest impact of using ambient AI scribe is simple: “It lets us give Veterans our full attention during the moments that matter most.”

Providers, like Dr. Joshi, review and edit the notes captured by the ambient AI scribe technology before they are added to the Veteran’s electronic health record (EHR). The technology also follows strict privacy and security standards, including full compliance with Heath Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Veterans can choose for their providers to use the tool and can opt out at any time.

Proven benefits

With less time spent typing or dictating notes, providers create a more personalized experience for Veterans, leading to better communication and overall satisfaction.

Veterans who participated in the early test sites shared that their visits felt more personal, with fewer interruptions and more attention from their provider. Some noted that the after-visit summaries generated by the ambient AI scribe are clearer and easier to follow. It helps them better understand their care plan.

Most Veterans whose health care provider is using the tool believe there will be a positive change in the way they are able to interact with their health care team, including better focus and communication with their provider.

Makes providers’ lives easier, too

Providers already using ambient AI scribe describe the impact in very human terms. One told VA it was the first time in three years they made it home in time for dinner with their family. “We love seeing patients and want to take care of our Veterans, but the charting in the Veteran’s medical record takes time,” shared one provider.

Providers say that ambient AI scribe:

Reduces after-hours documentation.

Helps capture details more accurately.

Lowers cognitive load during busy clinic days.

Supports clinical decision-making with suggested codes and summaries.

In other words, ambient AI scribe helps providers spend more time caring for Veterans and less time completing administrative tasks.

Built with Veteran trust in mind

Veterans benefit from improved face-to-face time with providers as well as improved accuracy of documentation in their health records. This work reflects VA’s commitment to enhancing care delivery through safe and responsible AI implementation. Many Veterans share a positive outlook that the tool enhances service delivery overall, focusing on better patient-provider interactions. Veterans whose providers are using ambient AI scribe during their appointment recommend it.

One provider told VA that “having an accurate record factor into making this the safest experience possible.”

Expanding access: VA is bringing ambient AI scribe technology to a facility near you

VA launched ambient AI scribe in October 2025 and will expand to all VA medical centers across the country in 2026 with one goal in mind: to strengthen the Veteran care experience.

Visit Explore AI at VA to learn more about VA’s innovative efforts in AI and digital health solutions.