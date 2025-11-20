A journey of resilience, love and the power of support

November is a special time for the Caregiver Support Program (CSP) as we join the nation in celebrating National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM).

Caring for a Veteran is a unique journey—one filled with commitment, purpose, sacrifice and resilience. It can also be one of life’s most challenging roles. That’s why VA is proud to reaffirm our commitment to caregivers through a simple but powerful message: “Caregiving Connects Us, Community Strengthens Us.”

Caregiving may look different for every Veteran and family, but it carries a shared purpose that connects caregivers. These connections build the foundation of a supportive community—one where caregivers grow stronger together.

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is here as a partner on that journey, offering not only resources and services, but also a sense of connection and support.

Juan and Meg’s journey: A story of love, strength and community

Air Force Veteran Juan Reyes considers himself fortunate. Though he has lived with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for the past 10 years, he continues to face each day with resilience, supported by his devoted wife, Meg, and a strong community that surrounds them. Despite the challenges of ALS, Juan remains committed to supporting his fellow Veterans and caregivers.

Since Juan’s diagnosis, Meg has been his full-time caregiver, walking this journey with strength and purpose. With support from VA’s Caregiver Support Team, VA’s ALS Clinic and community partners like the ALS Association, the couple not only manage their own care but also dedicate their time to mentoring other families beginning their ALS journey.

“I am very fortunate to have the caregiver resources I need, but it’s important to me to offer emotional support and try to get other caregivers connected with resources in and outside of VA,” Meg shared. “Sometimes they just need someone to listen.”

Whenever she meets a caregiver of a Veteran who isn’t yet connected to VA, Meg offers simple but meaningful encouragement: “How can I support you? What do you need?”

For Meg and Juan, caregiving is more than daily challenges—it’s about building community. They draw strength not only from VA resources, but also from family, friends and a broad support network. Meg participates in VA caregiver support groups and serves as a peer mentor at her local VA medical center. Each time a Veteran is newly diagnosed with ALS, their local CSP team connects the Veteran with Meg and Juan, and the navigation support begins.

Even as they dedicate themselves to others, Meg and Juan focus on making the most of their time together. They have explored 49 states in their RV, with Hawaii next on their list, and they continue to advocate for caregivers to share their story. Juan even wrote a book about their journey, called “ALS Express.”

Their journey reflects the spirit of this year’s theme: “Caregiving Connect Us, Community Strengthens Us.”

Join the Conversation

Visit Caregiver.va.gov.

Find your Local CSP Team.

Because caregiving begins with connection—and community makes us stronger.