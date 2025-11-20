Black Menswear Announces Los Angeles FlashMob Weekend and Holiday Toy Drive for Boys & Girls Club Metro LA

As we gather to network and build brotherhood, we also want to make this holiday season a little more special for families who could use a little support.” — NeAndre Broussard, Founder of Black Menswear

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Menswear, the global cultural impact agency uniting Black men through style, service and community, is inviting professionals from across the country to be part of its Los Angeles FlashMob Weekend, December 12 to 14, 2025. This year the event will include a meaningful holiday toy drive supporting Boys & Girls Club Metro LA.

“This FlashMob we’re keeping our December tradition of hosting a toy drive during our iconic link up. For the last three years we’ve supported the City of Miami Gardens with toys for young people, but this year we’re sharing that support with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA. As we gather to network and build brotherhood, we also want to make this holiday season a little more special for families who could use a little support,” said NeAndre Broussard, Founder of Black Menswear.

The weekend kicks off Friday morning with a mindfulness meditation session hosted by WalkGoodLA. That evening, attendees will gather for an opening mixer at a venue to be announced. On Saturday morning at 10:00 AM, the signature FlashMob photo experience will take place at Grand Park, where participants are encouraged to bring toys for the holiday drive benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA. The weekend concludes Saturday evening with the Brunch at Night Soirée at Laissez Faire in Hollywood, beginning at 7:00 PM. Registration is now open at LAFlashMob2025.eventbrite.com.

Black Menswear is calling all gentlemen of the African Diaspora to be part of this experience. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with professional Black men from across the nation, take part in a community service initiative that brings joy to families during the holidays, and engage in a powerful visual storytelling moment that challenges stereotypes and uplifts culture. The weekend is designed to build meaningful relationships, create intentional connections, and strengthen the collective bond of brotherhood.

About Black Menswear

Black Menswear is a cultural impact agency connecting brands to a global audience of Black men. Through strategic content, influencer activation, experiential events, and community development, the agency delivers purpose-driven campaigns that help companies realize the return on investment of culture-first engagement. With a presence across major cities and a reach that spans international borders, Black Menswear is transforming how brands authentically engage with culture by putting community first. For more information, visit www.blackmenswear.com.

