Dur Doux Announces SS26 'Coastal Modernism' Collection Launch September 14, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury womenswear brand Dur Doux, helmed by mother-daughter duo Cynthia Burt and Najla Burt, will debut its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, “Coastal Modernism,” on September 14, 2025. The collection reimagines the horizon of the Florida coastlines through refined textures, fluid silhouettes, and contemporary coastal sophistication.

“Dur Doux’s exclusive coastal prints and newly developed ‘Doux Wave’ knitwear embody movement, sensuality, and the elegance of the shore,” said Cynthia Burt, Vice President of Dur Doux.

Drawing inspiration from their home shores of St. Petersburg’s hidden coves and family summer home on St. George Island, Coastal Modernism reflects a return to origins where the ocean continues to shape the designers’ vision of modern luxury. A video presentation of the collection is available for viewing.

The SS26 collection features:
-Swimwear and mesh separates balancing allure and ease
-Signature knit dresses featuring the debut Doux Wave Knit technique
-Sculptural sequined blazers capturing the shimmer of golden light
-Layered textures and fluid silhouettes designed to transition seamlessly from shoreline to cityscape

With price points from $187–$490, the collection reflects Dur Doux’s philosophy of accessible luxury, merging sustainability, bold design, and meticulous craftsmanship. Coastal Modernism will be available through Shopbop, Nordstrom Marketplace, and luxury boutiques in the Middle East.

Dur Doux will extend its global footprint with a premiere at Runwave Dubai on September 18, 2025, hosted at the Ritz Carlton Dubai.

As part of a curated Luxury popup, Dur Doux joins an exclusive lineup of emerging international designers selected to present to the GCC’s fashion-forward market. This expansion signals a pivotal new chapter for the brand, positioning it for global recognition and influence.

About Dur Doux
Dur Doux is a celebration of family, creativity, and heritage, born from the artistic synergy of a mother-daughter team. Rooted in Florida’s tropical landscapes—sunlit coastlines, vibrant hues, and effortless movement—the brand transforms nature’s rhythm into wearable works of art.

Each collection is crafted with precision, sustainability, and care, offering bold designs that merge global influence with deeply personal expressions of luxury.
For more details on the exclusive looks, click here to view the Collection Lookbook.

DUR DOUX OFFICIAL SS 2026 COLLECTION 'COASTAL MODERNISM'

