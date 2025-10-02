Black Menswear’s Southern Classic Returns to Dallas, Celebrating Culture, Community, and Brand Connection

The Southern Classic is a staple weekend in Dallas that's been showcasing fashion and fun for millennials over the last 7 years. ” — NeAndre Broussard, founder of Black Menswear

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Menswear and The Baddie Brunch will host the seventh annual Southern Classic: Western Luxury on Saturday, October 18 at Strauss Square. This signature event highlights Black culture through fashion, music, and curated experiences that bring together a community of professionals, creatives, and tastemakers.

Now in its seventh year, the Southern Classic has become a fixture in Dallas. It brings hundreds of guests to the city each fall, creating space for intentional celebration and authentic connection. With a focus on community uplift and cultural relevance, the event provides a unique opportunity for brands to connect with a highly engaged audience.

Founder NeAndre Broussard shared, “The Southern Classic is a staple weekend in Dallas that's been showcasing fashion and fun for millennials over the last 7 years. You've got beautiful Black Men and Women flying and driving into Dallas because they know the upscale experience they're going to receive from an open bar concept to elevated photo moments and amazing upwardly mobile people. We curated this experience because there weren't many events we attended in the past that celebrated US in the environment that represents who we are NOW as mature adults.”

This year’s Western Luxury theme will highlight a fusion of rodeo-inspired style and Southern sophistication. The evening will feature a premium open bar, live entertainment, immersive photo activations, and a mechanical bull. Guests will also be invited to explore Brand Park, an on-site activation area designed to help sponsors engage directly with attendees in a culturally aligned setting.

The Southern Classic is part of Black Menswear’s broader vision to create purposeful experiences that reflect the values and vibrancy of the communities they serve. By designing events rooted in cultural storytelling, Black Menswear helps brands deliver value while supporting spaces that affirm identity and drive engagement.

Location: Strauss Square, 2403 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Time: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Tickets: All-inclusive tickets are available now here

Additional weekend events include the Hang Suite with a deep dive into the discography of Beyonce and Drake by Sainted Trap Choir's Co-Founder DJ Fannie Mae on Friday, October 17 and Black Menswear’s iconic flashmob, offering more ways for guests and brand partners to connect throughout the weekend.

About Black Menswear:

Black Menswear is a cultural impact agency connecting brands to a global market of Black men. Through strategic content, influencer engagement, and experiential activations, the agency produces purpose-driven campaigns that highlight the value of community development and investment. For more information, visit www.blackmenswear.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.