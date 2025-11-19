Alamo woman admits to international drug trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A 48-year-old U.S. citizen has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

On June 11, authorities stopped Marina Saenz for speeding as she drove a white BMW SUV in Live Oak County. A K-9 alerted to the vehicle, and law enforcement discovered a hidden aftermarket compartment in the rear hatch containing 29 bricks of cocaine weighing 35.5 kilograms.

Saenz admitted she picked up the cocaine in Mexico and brought it across the border through the Progreso Port of Entry. She also said she planned to deliver the drugs to North Carolina for $10,000.

Saenz also admitted making previous trips that involved similar large amounts of cocaine.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos will impose sentencing Feb. 24, 2026. At that time, Saenz faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

She has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Griffith prosecuted the case.