KC Man Sentenced to 115 Months for Illegally Possessing Firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm.

Shannon J. Price, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 115 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Price has multiple prior felony convictions.

On July 28, 2023, Price was a convicted felon who was on probation for aggravated assault for unlawfully and knowingly placing another person in reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm with a deadly weapon.

On that day, law enforcement officers were investigating a stolen automobile ring. They saw that Price was driving a stolen vehicle, so they surveilled him. Price drove this stolen vehicle to a convenience store in the afternoon. He then entered the store with a loaded firearm when other customers were present. When he spotted law enforcement officers, he hid this loaded firearm on a low shelf in the store, where anyone could have retrieved it. Law enforcement officers took Price into custody and found the firearm before anyone else did. Surveillance video captured the incident.

This case is being prosecuted by Department of Justice Trial Attorney Sarah J. Rasalam. It was investigated by the FBI.

Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.