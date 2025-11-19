BAKER MAN INDICTED FOR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY OFFENSES

United States Attorney Kurt L. Wall announced that a federal grand jury recently returned a three-count indictment charging Kevontae Kendell Joseph Reed, age 30, of Baker, Louisiana, with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Reed appeared for his arraignment and pled not guilty to the pending charges.

According to the Indictment, on two different occasions in January and February of 2024, Reed employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct. Additionally, he possessed a black iPhone containing images of child pornography on the relevant dates.

If convicted of the production of child pornography charges, Reed faces a minimum term of imprisonment of fifteen years, and up to thirty years, a $250,000 fine, and up to a lifetime of supervised release. If convicted of the possession of child pornography charge, he faces a term of imprisonment of up to ten years, a $250,000 fine, and up to a lifetime of supervised release. In addition to supervised release, Reed will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

This matter is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security—Homeland Security Investigations and Louisiana State Police and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen Vick and Edward H. Warner, who also serves as Deputy Criminal Chief.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.

An indictment is an accusation by a grand jury. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless adjudicated guilty at trial or through a guilty plea.