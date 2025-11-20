Zhejiang TV Debuts First North America Chapter of Children’s Spring Festival Gala with New York Recording

Hosts modeling performance singing performance

The New York–recorded Lunar New Year Gala North America Chapter features performers from across the U.S. and expands ZhejiangTV’s cultural programming globally.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang TV has completed the recording of its 2026 Children’s Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) Gala – North America Chapter, marking the program’s first official production outside China. Filmed in New York and produced in collaboration with the Global Youth Art and Culture Foundation, the new chapter signals Zhejiang TV’s expanding international vision for youth arts and cross-cultural programming.Created to bring one of Asia’s most recognizable annual broadcasts to a broader international audience, the North America Chapter highlights the growing global relevance of the Lunar New Year and the rising visibility of multicultural youth talent across the United States.Multistate Cast Showcases North America’s Youth Arts LandscapeThis year’s recording featured young performers from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Performances included contemporary and traditional dance, vocal music, martial arts, spoken word, and classical instrumental works.The cast also included children from non-Chinese backgrounds—reflecting how Lunar New Year celebrations in North America increasingly represent community-wide cultural participation rather than a single-heritage event.Documenting How Lunar New Year Is Celebrated in the U.S.A dedicated segment, “Chinese New Year in America,” documents how families across the U.S. celebrate the holiday today—blending traditions, holding virtual reunions with relatives in Asia, cooking traditional foods, and incorporating bilingual greetings into their festivities.Producers note that this chapter provides international viewers with a contemporary look at how Lunar New Year customs are evolving within diaspora communities.Spotlight on Cultural Learning and IdentityAnother segment highlights how young Chinese American and diaspora youth engage with language learning, calligraphy, dance, and traditional instruments. For many performers, the gala serves as a stage to present cultural skills developed in after-school and weekend programs across North America.The production aims to position the North America Chapter as a recurring platform for youth cultural exchange and visibility.Youth Exchange Program Announced for 2026During the recording, organizers announced the launch of the 2026 Shining Stars International Culture & Arts Week, an exchange program that will bring overseas youth to China for workshops, collaborations, and performance opportunities. The initiative is designed to expand Zhejiang TV’s global youth arts network and support cultural dialogue across borders.Broadcast InformationThe North America Chapter will premiere on Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel and official digital platforms including WeChat Video Channel and Z Vision (Z视介) on:• February 16, 2026 — 8:00 PM EST (U.S.)• February 17, 2026 — 9:00 AM CST (China)The broadcast will be available online for global viewers interested in youth arts, Lunar New Year culture, and international cultural exchange.About the North America ChapterThe launch of the North America Chapter reflects Zhejiang TV’s broader strategy to expand its international cultural programming. By producing a full chapter in New York with local youth performers, the network aims to document how traditional celebrations adapt in global communities and to provide new opportunities for young artists to participate in cross-border cultural initiatives.

2026 Zhejiang TV Children’s Spring Festival Gala Recording Day — highlights video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.