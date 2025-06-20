“Shining Stars” International Children’s Painting Competition Concludes Successfully in New York

Nearly 500 outstanding artworks from young creators, 150+ awards, and 5 young artists selected as “2025 International Art Ambassadors”.

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the second round of Zhejiang TV’s “Shining Stars” showcase captivated audiences across North America this summer, the Award Ceremony of the International Children’s Painting Competition also came to a successful conclusion in New York.Jointly organized by the Zhejiang Media Group (ZMG) Growth Communication Center and Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel, produced by Zao Learning Education, this competition served as a key highlight of the showcase series, bringing together creative works from children and youth around the world. The event provided an important platform for cultural exchange and gave young artists the opportunity to express their creativity and artistic vision on an international stage.This year’s competition attracted nearly 500 outstanding artworks from young artists across North America. After thorough evaluations by an expert jury combined with public voting, more than 150 awards were presented, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Grand Gold, and Creativity Awards. The artworks displayed a remarkable diversity of styles and themes, reflecting the imagination and cross-cultural perspectives of these talented young creators.Notably, 41 participants were honored with the prestigious title of “Shining Young Artist” and received cash prizes ranging from $100 to $300 USD, encouraging them to continue exploring their artistic potential. Each winner also received certificates, trophies, and commemorative photographs, creating lasting memories of their achievements.Among the winners, five outstanding young artists—Valentina Tang, Camille Zhuang, Marcus Lu, Eleven Ge, and Cimi Gao—stood out from hundreds of participants to earn the distinguished title of “2025 Shining International Art Ambassadors.” Their works were recognized not only for their exceptional artistic merit but also for their powerful cultural expression.These winning pieces will be officially exhibited during the global finals of “Shining Stars” in July 2025, held at Zhejiang Media Group’s headquarters in China, offering global audiences an opportunity to experience their unique cultural narratives. The five ambassadors also shared their inspirations and passion for art in exclusive interviews with Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel.The event also received strong support from New York State officials. New York State Senator John Liu attended in person, delivering a passionate speech recognizing the importance of cultural exchange and the role of programs like “Shining Stars” in fostering greater understanding between young people in China and the United States. “Art is a universal language,” Senator Liu emphasized. “Each piece represents a child’s unique way of seeing and understanding the world around them.” Senator Liu personally presented awards to the “Shining Young Artists” and “2025 Shining International Art Ambassadors,” encouraging them to continue telling their stories through art.The “Shining Stars” International Children’s Painting Competition was more than just an exhibition—it was a bridge of cultural connection and creative expression. Through their brushes and colors, these children shared heartfelt stories and built bridges of empathy, understanding, and global friendship. Looking ahead, “Shining Stars” will continue to promote international youth engagement through cultural and artistic programs, inspiring children to grow through exchange, shine through creativity, and share their voices with the world.

