Charm of Water-Rhythmed Jiangsu Captivates New York with Intangible Heritage Showcase

Scenery of Wuxi City（Jiangsu province） interaction with TV personality/ influencer -- Alex new yorkers love Jiangsu handcrafts

At the Clearview Festival in New York, Jiangsu’s cultural heritage and creative crafts enchanted North American audiences.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Clearview Festival unfolded in New York with great success, bringing together a vibrant mix of global culture, lifestyle, art, education, and tourism. Stretching along the entire 40th Street (between Park and Madison), the event created a lively atmosphere of international cultural and tourism exchange and cooperation.At this year’s celebration, “Charm of Water-Rhythmed Jiangsu” once again impressed audiences with its unique appeal and won wide acclaim. Through intangible cultural heritage showcases and interactive experiences, Jiangsu offered North American festival-goers a fascinating journey into the province’s rich cultural traditions and warm, welcoming tourism environment.Jiangsu’s beauty is deeply tied to water. As the only province in China blessed with rivers, lakes, seas, and the Yangtze River, Jiangsu’s most distinctive feature is its fusion of “water + culture.” Water nurtures culture — from Nanjing Yunjin brocade and Song brocade to world-renowned Suzhou embroidery, Jiangsu’s exceptional weaving craftsmanship and silk heritage were proudly presented. To further highlight its tourism appeal, the Jiangsu Cultural and Tourism Promotion Center distributed beautifully designed English brochures on “Charm of Water-Rhythmed Jiangsu” and the Grand Canal, offering diverse perspectives on the province’s cultural and tourism resources.The Jiangsu booth drew a steady stream of attendees, with admiration and excitement filling the air. Social media influencer Alex Hermoso, who has nearly 400,000 followers, also stopped by and praised the exhibits: “These Yangzhou morning tea dolls are so cute, like carrying a piece of Yangzhou’s charm in my pocket!” and “This Suzhou embroidered fan is stunning!” From the playful Yangzhou tea dolls capturing Huaiyang’s lively spirit, to the elegant Mei Lanfang opera screen, to the shimmering Yunjin brocade, radiant gold-foil creations, and the exquisitely stitched Suzhou fans evoking the refined charm of Jiangnan — these cultural products represented innovative expressions of traditional craftsmanship while quietly showcasing the beauty of Jiangsu.One of the highlights of the exhibition was the Mother-of-Pearl Inlay Workshop, which became a focal point of the festival. Participants eagerly joined the hands-on activity, marveling at the intricate designs: “The patterns are so exquisite!” and “It feels so rewarding to make one myself!” Recognized as a national-level intangible cultural heritage, this craft uses shell inlays on wooden bases to create dazzling patterns — an innovative blend of tradition and modern aesthetics. By introducing this experience in North America, Jiangsu allowed participants to cut, polish, and assemble their own designs, letting the brilliance of Eastern aesthetics shine at their fingertips.With its wide-ranging experiences, the exhibition used crafts such as mother-of-pearl inlay and Suzhou embroidery fans to trace Jiangsu’s cultural heritage of “craftsmanship at the fingertips.” The warm hospitality of the staff and the thoughtfully designed interactions further conveyed Jiangsu’s spirit of openness and friendliness. This marked another successful showcase of “Charm of Water-Rhythmed Jiangsu” in the North American market. Going forward, Jiangsu will continue to expand its international promotion efforts, further boost inbound tourism, and strengthen its role as an important window into Chinese civilization and Eastern elegance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.