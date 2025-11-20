Judges in the Classroom Initiative Reaches Thousands

The Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, is celebrating a milestone year for its Judges in the Classroom, an educational initiative powered by the statewide Power of Democracy program. This year, the court successfully fulfilled every single classroom request, marking the second consecutive year of full participation and demonstrating the court’s commitment to civic learning throughout Imperial County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.