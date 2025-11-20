Submit Release
Judges in the Classroom Initiative Reaches Thousands

The Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, is celebrating a milestone year for its Judges in the Classroom, an educational initiative powered by the statewide Power of Democracy program. This year, the court successfully fulfilled every single classroom request, marking the second consecutive year of full participation and demonstrating the court’s commitment to civic learning throughout Imperial County.

