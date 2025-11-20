Orange County leads state in students earning the State Seal of Civic Engagement

According to new state data, 5,280 students from eight Orange County school districts and OCDE’s Pacific Coast High School earned the State Seal of Civic Engagement in 2024–25, a 2.1 percent increase from the prior year.

