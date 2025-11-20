Column | Listening as the first principle of civility

(Subscription required) Civility is often described in the language of manners, including politeness, courtesy or restraint. Not to be naïve, there exists a line of scholarly critique arguing that appeals to "civility" in public discourse are not neutral or benign, but can serve to discipline, silence, or erase minority or dissenting voices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.