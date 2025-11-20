StreamFab Overview 6.2.6.1 Update: Offline Downloads of 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision Content for Disney+ on PC and Mac

StreamFab 6.2.6.1 introduces a new quality selection window for Disney+, allowing users to choose 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 or Dolby Vision for offline viewing.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StreamFab, a prominent provider of streaming video download solutions, today announced the release of its latest software version, StreamFab 6.2.6.1. Released on October 30, 2025, this update allows users to download Disney+ titles in 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, while also enhancing download speeds and resolving issues across multiple supported streaming platforms, providing a superior offline viewing experience on both Windows and macOS.4K HDR10/Dolby Vision for Disney+ Offline Viewing StreamFab Disney Plus Downloader is designed for Disney+ subscribers who want to keep movies, series, extras and bonus content from most regional Disney+ services for personal offline viewing, without device limits or expiry windows.With version 6.2.6.1:- Users can save eligible Disney+ titles in up to 4K (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, matching the service’s highest-quality streams where available.- High-quality audio formats including Dolby Atmos, EAC3 5.1, and AAC 2.0 can be maintained, providing an immersive cinema-like experience on compatible audio systems.When a specific Disney+ title is restricted to 1080p or 720p on the platform, StreamFab automatically retrieves the highest available quality provided by Disney+, ensuring that no further limitation is enforced by the software.Major Improvements in StreamFab 6.2.6.1According to the official changelog for StreamFab 6.2.6.1 (build dated October 30, 2025), the update encompasses several significant modifications:- New – 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision for Disney+Added support for downloading Disney+ videos in 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision video quality, expanding on the earlier 1080p HDR support introduced in previous versions.- New – 20–50% Faster Download EngineEngine optimizations deliver roughly 20–50% faster downloads on selected platforms, including Roku, Peacock and M3U8/MPD-based services, making it easier to queue entire seasons and large libraries.- Fixes – Better Reliability Across Services- Fixed failures when analyzing and downloading videos from YouTube , with further refinement for YouTube Movies still in progress.- Resolved an issue where certain Fandango at Home titles could not be downloaded in 4K quality.- Corrected missing subtitles when exporting Crunchyroll captions as SRT files.- Fixed incorrect GPU hardware activation prompts when playing MPD-based streams inside StreamFab.- Repaired analysis and download failures for Zee5 with the DRM MPD Downloader and for Sokmil.These updates build on StreamFab’s existing ecosystem, which already covers a wide range of global and regional streaming platforms.Flexible Output Options for Disney+ DownloadsStreamFab Disney Plus Downloader gives users extensive control over how Disney+ content is stored and played:- Output formats – Save videos as MP4 or MKV, ensuring compatibility with PCs, smart TVs, game consoles and mobile devices.- Video codecs – Choose H.264 for maximum compatibility or H.265 when smaller file sizes are preferred at a similar quality.- Audio & subtitles – Select preferred audio and subtitle languages, download multiple subtitle tracks in one go, and either embed subtitles or export them as separate SRT files.- Metadata – Preserve key metadata (title, season, episode, artwork, etc.) to help organize large libraries in media servers such as PlayerFab, Plex, Kodi or Jellyfin.Once stored locally, videos remain accessible for long-term personal use, as long as users keep the files on their devices.“We’re excited to bring true 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision downloads to Disney+ fans who want a cinema-quality experience even when they’re offline,” said Erika Leen, Marketing Director at StreamFab Technology. “As more studios master in HDR, it’s important that our tools keep pace so users can enjoy every bit of that dynamic range on laptops, TVs and projectors—wherever they choose to watch.”“This update is also about reliability,” Erika added. “We’ve listened closely to feedback and addressed issues across multiple services, while tuning the engine for faster, smoother downloads. Our goal is simple: make offline viewing feel as seamless and flexible as streaming itself.”To learn more about StreamFab Disney Plus Downloader or to experience 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision offline viewing with the 6.2.6.1 update, users can start a free trial or purchase a license directly from the official product page: the StreamFab Disney+ Downloader section on the StreamFab website.StreamFab is a streaming video downloader brand operated by DVDFab Software, dedicated to secure offline viewing for personal use. Since 2019, the StreamFab product line has evolved into a comprehensive toolkit for saving content from major streaming platforms worldwide. The ecosystem now supports downloads from 50+ OTT platforms and 1,000+ video sites, with frequent updates to keep pace with changes in DRM and streaming technologies.

