Disney+ 4K HDR Offline Downloads Arrive on PC and Mac with StreamFab 6.2.6.1

The latest StreamFab update targets travelers and home theater enthusiasts, allowing for the creation of a permanent offline library of Disney+ content in true 4K

Update 6.2.6.1, released on October 30, 2025, lets Disney+ subscribers save titles in 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision with flexible output for personal offline viewing.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the end of October, StreamFab rolled out version 6.2.6.1 of its Disney Plus Downloader, and the update is a major step for Disney+ subscribers who want more than mobile-only downloads. Released on October 30, 2025, the new version enables 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision downloads for eligible Disney+ titles on PC and Mac, adds faster downloads on several platforms, and fixes real-world issues that heavy streamers frequently encounter.What’s New for Disney+ Users in 6.2.6.1Disney+ already offers many movies and series in 4K HDR with advanced audio, but its official download feature is restricted to mobile apps and is tied to expiration windows and device limits. StreamFab Disney Plus Downloader addresses that gap by turning Disney+ streams into local MP4 or MKV files users can keep on personal devices.For Disney+ users, version 6.2.6.1 focuses on three clear benefits:- True 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision DownloadsWhen Disney+ offers a title in 4K HDR, StreamFab can now download it in 4K (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, while still supporting lossless 1080p when the service itself does not provide a 4K stream.- Faster Engine for Big Binge QueuesInternal optimizations deliver roughly 20–50% faster performance on selected platforms, such as Roku, Peacock and other M3U8/MPD-based services, which is especially useful when queuing full seasons or multiple movies at once.- Stability Fixes You Actually NoticeThe update fixes YouTube analysis/download failures (with YouTube Movies still under refinement), restores 4K support for certain Fandango at Home titles, resolves missing subtitle lines when exporting Crunchyroll subtitles as SRT, removes unnecessary GPU prompts on some MPD sites, and stabilizes downloads from Zee5 and Sokmil.How StreamFab’s Disney+ Workflow Feels in PracticeThe workflow is designed to feel familiar to anyone who already uses Disney+ in a browser:1. Install and launch StreamFab Disney Plus Downloader on a Windows PC or Mac.2. Select Disney+ from the “VIP Services” section and log into your Disney+ account inside the in-app browser.3. Play the movie or episode you want; StreamFab detects the stream and opens a window where you pick resolution (up to 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision), audio track and subtitle options.4. Hit Download Now or add multiple items to a queue for batch downloads.For weekly series, users can also enable a schedule/auto-download mode so new episodes are fetched at a preset time, making it easier to keep up with Marvel, Star Wars or other episodic releases without manually adding each episode.The resulting files can be played directly on PCs, transferred to phones and tablets, or served via PlayerFab, Plex, Kodi or Jellyfin on a TV.Who Benefits Most from the 4K HDR UpgradeThe new 4K HDR support particularly appeals to:- Travelers, who need reliable high-quality video on flights and trains without depending on spotty Wi-Fi.- Families, who want a stable offline library of kids’ favorites for holidays and shared devices.- Home-cinema enthusiasts, who care about HDR10/Dolby Vision and immersive audio on larger screens and want to preserve selected titles in the best available quality for personal use.“Disney+ has become a go-to destination for premium 4K HDR content, but many users still feel constrained by mobile-only downloads,” said Erika Leen, Marketing Director at StreamFab Technology. “With StreamFab 6.2.6.1, we’re giving those users a way to enjoy the same level of quality offline on their laptops and home theater setups.”“Our team has been focused on two things with this release: raising the ceiling on quality and smoothing out the day-to-day experience,” Erika continued. “The 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision support is the headline, but the engine optimizations and bug fixes are just as important for binge-watchers who download dozens of episodes at a time.”Readers who want to try 4K HDR10/Dolby Vision downloads on Disney+ can download StreamFab Disney Plus Downloader, start a free trial, or check current pricing and bundle offers (including All-In-One packages) on the official StreamFab website’s Disney+ Downloader page.StreamFab is a streaming video downloader brand under DVDFab Software that focuses on flexible, secure offline viewing experiences. Active under the StreamFab name since 2019, the brand now supports downloads from over 50 OTT platforms and more than 1,000 websites, including major services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and others.

Forget 1080p! StreamFab 6.2.6.1 Unlocks Disney+ 4K HDR!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.