StreamFab Strengthens New Product Guarantee Ahead of StreamFab 7 Launch

NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StreamFab is preparing to launch the all-new StreamFab 7, featuring a modern UI and enhanced capabilities. While the software update to Version 7 will be free for all valid license holders, the company is rolling out exclusive "Complete Your Bundle" offers and New Product Guarantee (NPG) discounts specifically for existing customers.Exclusive Upgrade PathFor loyal users, Black Friday brings a dedicated program to maximize their license value:- Upgrade License to StreamFab All-In-One from $59.99. Existing customers who own specific products can upgrade to the full StreamFab All-In-One bundle starting at just $59.99 (price varies based on owned licenses). This unlocks access to all nearly 60 supported services.- NPG (Lifetime) for $119.99. Existing users can secure the lifetime New Product Guarantee at the exclusive Black Friday price of $119.99. This includes an additional $10 discount for loyal users, ensuring lifetime access to all future modules at the best possible rate.StreamFab 7: A Total EvolutionStreamFab 7 is a major step forward for power users:- Rebuilt Personalization: A cleaner design allows users to reorder services and customize the "My Service" home screen via drag-and-drop.- True Browser Experience: Added support for bookmarks and tabs significantly improves navigation within the software.- Boosted Performance: Features 4K support for Max, Disney+, Hulu, and more, combined with a 30%–50% download speed increase.“StreamFab 7 is the culmination of user feedback,” said Erika Leen, Marketing Director. “From bookmarks to true 4K workflows, we rebuilt the app for people who download every day.”A Year of Rapid ReleasesStreamFab continues to expand rapidly, growing from 35 to nearly 60 modules, including recent support for SkyShowtime, ITVX, and localized Japanese services. The NPG Lifetime license ensures users automatically receive these new modules as they launch.Latest Update: 6.2.6.3 HighlightsAhead of V7, the November 14 update (v6.2.6.3) delivered key improvements:- New Foxtel Downloader : Downloads 1080p video with EAC3 5.1 audio.- Better YouTube Engine: Fixed analysis and download failures, specifically for 4K content.- Tubi & DRM Fixes: Added Tubi 1080p support and improved reliability for complex DRM MPD sites.NPG: Locking in Future Value The New Product Guarantee is central to the long-term value proposition. It transforms a purchase into a lasting investment, ensuring immediate access to future downloaders. At the Black Friday price of $119.99, it offers the best value ratio for seasoned users.Existing StreamFab users can:- Upgrade to the latest StreamFab All-In-One license starting from $59.99.- Add NPG Lifetime for $119.99 via the Member Center.- Prepare for the free software update to StreamFab 7.About StreamFabStreamFab provides comprehensive video downloading solutions for popular global streaming platforms, enabling flexible offline viewing for movie and TV fans worldwide.

