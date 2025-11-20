ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Molesting Multiple Young Girls at Long Island TJ Maxx

Illegal alien pedophile, previously removed by President Trump in his first term, faces multiple child sex-abuse charges

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez, a twice deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras and repeat sex offender, convicted of indecent exposure in 2018 and now facing charges of cruelty toward a child and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez

Local investigators caught Velasquez Gomez on a Medford, New York TJ Maxx surveillance camera system, groping multiple young girls between the ages of 7 and 11, and touching his genitals in the store over the course of several months. During the three separate recorded incidents, child victims were allegedly touched and squeezed on their buttocks by the pedophile when they stepped a short way from their parents while in the store.

The 7-year-old victim asked permission to look around the toy aisle to which her mother agreed. As she stood in the aisle, Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez walked toward her and allegedly touched and squeezed her buttocks with his hand.

The 11-year-old victim was with her parents in the store and walked a short distance away to look for a gift for a friend. She observed a man holding his genitals through his clothes. A short time later, the illegal alien allegedly walked toward her and grabbed her buttocks with his hand as he passed.

The 9-year-old victim was shopping with her mother and asked permission to look around the toy aisle while her mother was at the end of that same aisle looking at clothes. Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez allegedly approached the child, pulling up the bottom of her sweatshirt, and squeezing her buttocks.

“The accounts of these child victims are sickening-- this serial child molester stole the innocence of his child victims and terrorized families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This is exactly who we mean when we say we’re targeting the WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens terrorizing our communities. President Trump’s administration removed this pedophile in 2019. Following his illegal reentry into the country and recent arrest for sex crimes against children, ICE lodged an arrest detainer with local authorities to ensure he is never released onto American streets to prey on more innocent children. Secretary Noem will not allow pedophiles to victimize innocent children.”

Velasquez Gomez was initially encountered by U.S. Border Patrol in April of 2005 near Cotulla, Texas, and was removed from the United States on May 12, 2005. He committed a felony by illegally reentering the U.S. and was removed by the Trump administration in 2019. He has since committed another felony by illegally re-entering the U.S. for a third time at an unknown time and location.

DHS law enforcement is committed to protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #